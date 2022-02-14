Ian Salmon's THE COMEBACK Special Returns to The Epstein Theatre For the Last Time

Acclaimed comedy play The Comeback Special returns to the stage in Liverpool this Spring.

Penned by celebrated playwright Ian Salmon, the show comes to The Epstein Theatre for its biggest, boldest, and final production.

The Comeback Special runs at The Epstein Theatre from Wednesday 30 March to Saturday 2 April 2022 at 7.30pm each evening, with a 2pm Saturday matinee. Tickets are on sale.

The Comeback Special is a story that exists in a mythical, magical place called Fazakerley - and tells the tale of a pair of scallies, a lot of weed, a ridiculous amount of swearing, and the ghost of somebody who may (or may not) be The King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Robbie has a power. It's not a unique power, his Nan had it too - in a lot of ways all this is his Nan's fault. If she'd listened to the ghost in the white jumpsuit maybe Robbie wouldn't have to. But then the fame, the fortune, the girl, and the lad who wants to kill him wouldn't be there, and he's more than happy with three of those things.

The comedy was highly commended in the Liverpool Hope Playwriting Prize 2015, and enjoyed a sold out run at the city's Royal Court Studio in 2019. Ian Salmon also wrote Girls Don't Play Guitars, Those Two Weeks, and Venus Rising.

This is the final chance theatregoers will be able to watch The Comeback Special live on stage. After the run at The Epstein, writer Ian Salmon is retiring the play.

Ian Salmon explained: "You get to a point where it doesn't matter how much you love a show, you just know the time is right to let it go. So we're going out on the biggest stage it's played, to the biggest audience. And in a blaze of glory."

The Comeback Special is directed by Sunday Times National Drama Award winner Mike Dickinson, writer and director of Not The Horse, Bob The Russian, and co-creator of the hugely successful Glastonbury Theatre stage hit Raves 'R' Us.

This production reunites the cast of the 2019 production Al Donohoe, Tom Highton, Faye Caddick, Liam Powell-Berry, Cal Forbes and Reg Edwards, adding Michael Hawkins in the role of Robbie, and Lisa McMahon.

For more details check out www.epsteintheatre.co.uk and join the theatre's mailing list. Follow the venue on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and Twitter @EpsteinTheatre