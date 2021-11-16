Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens to Perform as Morecambe and Wise at Parr Hall

An Oliver Award nominated duo will be bringing Parr Hall sunshine next year when they turn back the clock to Morecambe and Wise's glory days. Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens will perform as 'Eric and Ern' in Warrington on Friday, 18 March, with a nostalgic show suitable for all the family.

This crafted homage to the legendary double act harks back to an era when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings. All of Morecambe and Wise's best loved songs and routines will be lovingly recreated.

Concert goers can expect famous comedy sketches such as Grieg's Piano Concerto, Mr Memory and the Paper Bag Trick.

Eric and Ern was first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe where it was met with rave reviews and a sell-out run.

That led to a successful tour which culminated with the show's first West End run at the Vaudeville Theatre. Then in 2014 the duo - described as dead ringers for Morecambe and Wise - were nominated for an Olivier Award.

They say their mission is to shine a light on the talents of Britain's best loved comedy duo to audiences who knew and loved them but also to those who may not have known just how brilliant they were.

Hitting the right notes every time, Ian and Jonty even have some celebrity fans including comedian, author and playwright Ben Elton.

He said: "I never thought I'd see Morecambe and Wise live - I think I just have."

