IS NOW A GOOD TIME? Interactive Telephone Play To Tour The UK This Spring

IS NOW A GOOD TIME?, a brand new interactive piece of theatre conducted entirely over the phone, will premiere on 17 March from Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres, and then tour venues around the UK from 22 March until 29 May.

Audiences can experience the show via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a group/family in the same household. Each performance consists of four calls, with short breaks between each one, and the show time varies slightly based on group size but will not exceed one hour.

Hello?

It's Sam from Red Onion Research.

Is Now A Good Time?

How many hats do you own?

Would you rather be too hot or too cold?

Are your first impressions of someone usually accurate?

The play begins as a (fictitious) marketing survey - but it soon transpires that something else is afoot. Calls come alternately from Sam or Alex, two colleagues at the call centre who have more in common the either of them realise - if only you can help them figure out what that is...

Touching on the corporate world's voracious appetite for consumer tastes and preferences, while exploring themes of connection, isolation and what it means to live in the moment, the play unfolds as a gently interactive romance that hangs on its audience's every word without ever putting them on the spot.

Devised by Adam Barnard, Paul O'Mahony and Laura Mugridge, IS NOW A GOOD TIME? is an Out of Chaos production that has been supported through seed funding from Farnham Maltings and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation's development programme 'Making Theatre for Extraordinary Times' and is presented in association with house, supported by a grant from Arts Council England.

Learn more at https://www.out-of-chaos.co.uk/is-now-a-good-time.