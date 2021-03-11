Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IS NOW A GOOD TIME? Interactive Telephone Play To Tour The UK This Spring

Audiences can experience the show via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a group/family in the same household.

Mar. 11, 2021  

IS NOW A GOOD TIME? Interactive Telephone Play To Tour The UK This Spring

IS NOW A GOOD TIME?, a brand new interactive piece of theatre conducted entirely over the phone, will premiere on 17 March from Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres, and then tour venues around the UK from 22 March until 29 May.

Audiences can experience the show via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a group/family in the same household. Each performance consists of four calls, with short breaks between each one, and the show time varies slightly based on group size but will not exceed one hour.

Hello?

It's Sam from Red Onion Research.

Is Now A Good Time?

How many hats do you own?

Would you rather be too hot or too cold?

Are your first impressions of someone usually accurate?

The play begins as a (fictitious) marketing survey - but it soon transpires that something else is afoot. Calls come alternately from Sam or Alex, two colleagues at the call centre who have more in common the either of them realise - if only you can help them figure out what that is...

Touching on the corporate world's voracious appetite for consumer tastes and preferences, while exploring themes of connection, isolation and what it means to live in the moment, the play unfolds as a gently interactive romance that hangs on its audience's every word without ever putting them on the spot.

Devised by Adam Barnard, Paul O'Mahony and Laura Mugridge, IS NOW A GOOD TIME? is an Out of Chaos production that has been supported through seed funding from Farnham Maltings and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation's development programme 'Making Theatre for Extraordinary Times' and is presented in association with house, supported by a grant from Arts Council England.

Learn more at https://www.out-of-chaos.co.uk/is-now-a-good-time.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Captain In Training Hat
Theater Definition Poster
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
ETT and Soho Theatre in Association With HOME Announce OPEN MIC By Rob Drummond Photo

ETT and Soho Theatre in Association With HOME Announce OPEN MIC By Rob Drummond

Three New Summer Shows Announced For Liverpools Waterfront Venue Photo

Three New Summer Shows Announced For Liverpool's Waterfront Venue

Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler Announce Live Concert Event for St Patricks Day Photo

Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler Announce Live Concert Event for St Patrick's Day

Curve Announces Resident Creatives Photo

Curve Announces Resident Creatives


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to Provide Scholarships Through 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge
  • Wisconsin Performing Arts Centers To Provide Scholarships In DEAR EVAN HANSEN Essay Contest
  • Northern Sky Presents MALARKEY! 1993 IN THE PARK
  • UW-Green Bay String Ensemble Presents Virtual Concert