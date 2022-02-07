IS HE MUSICAL World Premiere to be Presented at Curve, Leicester & The Other Palace

Following the cancellation of VAULT Festival, Jude Taylor's 'Is He Musical?' will now get its world premiere in three productions with a wraparound season of events as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.



'Is He Musical?' is an intimate, joyous musical comedy inspired by the true stories of the queer friends who loved, lived and partied across 1930s London. As 1933 draws to a close, Laurence (Barry O'Reilly) and Wilfred (Teddy Hinde) find themselves absorbed with their fellow queer friends in a whirlwind of fabulously indulgent evenings across London's West End. But although their hidden world seems surprisingly free and easy, how long can it last?



'Is He Musical?' will premiere in a digital production performed live at the University of Wolverhampton on Thursday 17 & Friday 18 February, before transferring to Curve, Leicester for two live, staged performances on Wednesday 23 February as part of DMU Pride. The streamed film will be available on demand from, Saturday 19 February - Sunday 6 March, with special events and bonus content. The show will be presented live as a semi staged concert at The Other Palace on Friday 25 & Saturday 26 February.



An immersive digital collection will curate and collect historical & creative responses to both the musical and the rich history surrounding the show, including an accompanying series of Q+As and workshops tying in with LGBTQ+ History Month.



Writer and Co-Producer Jude Taylor (he/him) said: "Following the sad cancellation of VAULT Festival last month, I'm delighted that we now have three different opportunities to bring 'Is He Musical?' to life this LGBTQ+ History month, with a range of ways to reach audiences virtually and in person."



Director and Co-Producer Matt Powell said: "This musical has come to life in just a year and we're so excited to bring a musical that holds queer joy at it's heart, providing many debuts for a team of

phenomenal artists and creatives."



'Is He Musical?' stars Teddy Hinde (they/them) as Wilfred and Barry O'Reilly (he/him) as Laurence.



Joining director Matt Powell (they/he/she) on the creative team are musical director Francesca Fenech (she/her), set and costume designer Ana Webb Sanchez (she/her), movement director Ryan Wiggins (he/him), musical supervisor & arranger George Strickland (he/him), dramaturg Sarah K. Whitfield (she/her), Adastra Fletcher-Hall (they/she) on Violin, Final team members to be added. Contributing to the show's historical component are Sacha Coward (he/him), Sheldon Goodman (he/him), Esme Sears (she/her), Miss Sundi (they/she) and students from the University of Wolverhampton & De Montfort University.

The musical is supported by Arts Council England, University of Wolverhampton, Curve and De Montfort University and is produced by Powell and Taylor for MPTheatricals.



The live, digital production streams 17 & 18 February will be available on demand from 19 February for two weeks.



The show transfers for two performances at Curve, Leicester on 23rd February and as a semi staged concert at The Other Palace on Friday 25 & Saturday 26 February



Full details and ticket information is available at

https://linktr.ee/ishemusical