INTO THE WILD Festival to Mark 12th Year This August

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This August Bank Holiday, Into The Wild Festival will once again transform Chiddinglye Farm in West Sussex into one of the UK's most inspiring celebrations of nature, music, creativity and community.

Taking place from 28th to 31st August 2026, the four-day gathering brings together world-class musicians, artists, naturalists, craftspeople, storytellers and changemakers in a beautiful landscape of ancient woodland and wildflower meadows. What began as a small grassroots event has grown into one of Britain's leading nature-based festivals, while staying true to its original vision: helping people reconnect with nature, themselves and one another.

With more than 200 workshops, talks and immersive experiences, Into The Wild is far more than a music festival. Visitors can learn traditional crafts, discover the art of foraging, hear inspiring speakers, explore movement and wellbeing, encounter remarkable wildlife, dance beneath the stars and experience a rare sense of belonging in the natural world.

Into The Wild Festival founder Huw Williams comments, “Into The Wild is about stepping away from the constant noise of modern life and rediscovering presence, connection and community in a natural setting. It's about learning, being with nature, and remembering a more grounded way of living.”

Nature recovery is woven throughout the festival. Organisations including WWF, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, the Woodland Trust, South Wealden Badger Group, Ecotalk, Ecotricity, Zaytoun CIC, Fox Angels Foundation and many others will be sharing inspiring projects, practical ideas and opportunities for people to become involved in restoring the natural world.

The 2026 programme spans three stages alongside a wide range of cultural spaces, presenting live music, performance, workshops and participatory experiences. The World Stage will host acts including BCUC, Fulu Miziki, Mr Williamz (Ignition High Power), Northern Poet & The Urban Druids, Sika, Subhadra Desai, Tashi Lhunpo Monks from Tibet and The Egg. The Sun Stage and Electronic Music Stage offer a diverse mix of emerging and established artists spanning acoustic, folk, global sounds, electronic music and late-night DJ sets, featuring performances from artists including Azaria Franco, Gabriella Frances, The Butterfly Wheel, Super Claud, Kristian, Heiko and Miss Lightbeam, alongside a programme of live sets and performances into the night.

The festival also supports the work of Wilderlands CIC, a community interest company dedicated to restoring habitats, creating space for wildlife and helping reconnect people with nature through practical conservation, education and rewilding initiatives.

Into The Wild has earned a reputation as one of the UK's most original festivals by bringing together extraordinary music, inspiring ideas, traditional skills, indigenous wisdom, creativity and a deep love of the living world. Whether visitors come to dance beneath the stars, learn an ancient craft, hear remarkable speakers or simply spend a weekend surrounded by nature, the festival offers an experience that is both joyful and deeply enriching.

Taking place from 28th to 31st August 2026 at Chiddinglye Farm, West Sussex, Into The Wild invites festival-goers to reconnect with nature, embrace creativity, find a sense of community and experience a diverse programme of workshops, wellbeing and music.

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