IN THE WINGS Will Return For Series 3 This Month

Following on from the success of the first and second series, In the Wings is returning in October for a third series. In the Wings is a series of filmed human interest interviews with composers, writers, and creatives of musical theatre productions. The series takes a focused look at a variety of new musical theatre writing, and provides a platform for creatives to present their work to a wide audience.

Series Three will air weekly from Friday, October 22nd at 7.30pm on the In the Wings YouTube Channel. The series is free to watch on-demand indefinitely with musical direction by Henry Brennan, visual design by Justin Williams, and casting by Kelly Everitt.

The third series features six shows: Améliore, Deptford Wives, Fiver, Reality Bites: The Interactive Musical, The Red Side of the Moon, and Tarrytown. As the theatre industry reopens, this series will look to the future of theatre beyond the shutdown. Michael Auger will interview creatives from each of the shows, discussing their work, inspiration, and the future of their productions.

Each episode also includes variety of performances of songs from those shows, as well as already known musicals. The West End cast is made up of Emma Lindars (Groundhog Day, Made in Dagenham), Nikita Johal (Broken Wings, What the Ladybird Heard), and Cleve September (Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Weekly, episodes also feature a number of performances by 2021 Graduates from MT colleges across the U.K. The graduate cast is made up of Naomi Alade (London College of Music), Anna Amelia (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), Olivia Brookes (ArtsEd), Owen Clayton (ArtsEd), Georgia Dixon (Italia Conti), and Sydnie Hocknell (ArtsEd).

The band for the third series is made up of Henry Brennan (Keys/MD), Leon Stenning (Guitars), Mark Fincham (Bass Guitar), and Nick Anderson (Drums).

With the addition of the third series, 'In the Wings' will have championed sixteen new musicals, and provided showcasing opportunities for eleven west end performers, and twelve new musical theatre graduate performers. The series has gathered over 100,000 views on YouTube, with an average of 11,000 viewers tuning in weekly to watch each episode.

The first series of In the Wings aired during the U.K.'s first lockdown in June, 2020, and consisted of four episodes, with a core 'cast' of four performers and an interviewer, supported by a live three-piece band. The performers had one slot on each episode to perform a song; These slots were interspersed with the interview, which discussed their show, the industry shutdown, how it had affected the interviewee and their show, etc. The first series focused on No Limits: A Song Cycle, Legends of Arahma, Gretel!: The Musical, and Dorian: A Rock Musical.

The second series of In the Wings aired in September and October of 2020, and consisted of six episodes, with a larger cast than the first series. Four West End professionals were joined by emerging artists from the 2020 Graduate pool from various musical theatre colleges across the UK. Featured in the second series were The Wicker Husband, You and I, Millennials, Terror at the Sweetshop, Plan Bea, and The Rise. Interviews in this series focused less on the initial industry shutdown, and looked at how the industry had begun to adapt to a new normal.

In the Wings can be found on Facebook, twitter, instagram, and YouTube at /inthewingslive. Head to YouTube.com/InTheWingsLive