Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IMPROMPTU SHAKESPEARE is Coming to The Squire Performing Arts Centre This Autumn

This leading ensemble will do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time, inspired by audience suggestions.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

IMPROMPTU SHAKESPEARE is Coming to The Squire Performing Arts Centre This Autumn

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the Arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

This November they are welcoming to the stage, Impromptu Shakespeare. With story and verse improvised in the moment, enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time performed by Impromptu Shakespeare's whip smart cast. Packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance, and a dash of double-crossing, this leading ensemble will do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time, inspired by audience suggestions. (11th November 2022)

Anita Bush, Centre Manager of The Squire Performing Arts Space, said: " For those Shakespeare lovers, we are delighted to welcome Impromptu Shakespeare who have been delighting audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe and who have appeared on BBC Shakespeare Live."

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre and its programme of work, please visit www.squirepac.co.uk



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


LIVE AT LOLA'S Will Feature Christine Allado, Hadley Fraser, Isaac Hesketh, and Carly Mercedes DyerLIVE AT LOLA'S Will Feature Christine Allado, Hadley Fraser, Isaac Hesketh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer
October 21, 2022

New Frame Productions and Wild Mountain Productions will follow up their successful Monday Night at the Apollo and West End Acoustic shows, with the launch of a new live concert series – Live at Lola's – opening with a festive theatrical celebration on 8 December 2022 at Lola's Underground Casino at The Hippodrome, in the heart of the West End.  
Cancer Stories Inspire Humorous But Moving Play at Pyramid Arts CentreCancer Stories Inspire Humorous But Moving Play at Pyramid Arts Centre
October 21, 2022

A fun but forthright play all about boobs is to make its debut in Warrington – inspired by a family's own experiences of cancer.
Cast Announced For The Watermill's Production of RAPUNZELCast Announced For The Watermill's Production of RAPUNZEL
October 20, 2022

Full casting and creative team have been announced for the new production of Annie Siddon's adaptation of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel, directed by Lucy Betts, which will play at The Watermill from Friday 18 November to Sunday 1 January.  
Cast Of TARTUFFE Get Cooking With Birmingham's Michelin-starred Aktar IslamCast Of TARTUFFE Get Cooking With Birmingham's Michelin-starred Aktar Islam
October 20, 2022

Cast members from Birmingham Rep's production of Tartuffe took time out from performances to head to Aston's own Michelin-Starred Chef, Aktar Islam's Opheem to learn how to make one of his famous dishes.
THE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World ServiceTHE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World Service
October 20, 2022

Toby Jones, Harriet Walter and Noah Alexander to star in The Dark Is Rising from the BBC World Service, adapted by writer Robert Macfarlane and Complicité's Simon McBurney