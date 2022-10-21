IMPROMPTU SHAKESPEARE is Coming to The Squire Performing Arts Centre This Autumn

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the Arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

This November they are welcoming to the stage, Impromptu Shakespeare. With story and verse improvised in the moment, enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time performed by Impromptu Shakespeare's whip smart cast. Packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance, and a dash of double-crossing, this leading ensemble will do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time, inspired by audience suggestions. (11th November 2022)

Anita Bush, Centre Manager of The Squire Performing Arts Space, said: " For those Shakespeare lovers, we are delighted to welcome Impromptu Shakespeare who have been delighting audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe and who have appeared on BBC Shakespeare Live."

