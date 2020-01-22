IF THIS IS NORMAL Heads To VAULT Festival

After last year's critically acclaimed World Premiere of If This Is Normal at the Edinburgh Fringe, Chatback Theatre are delighted to bring this new play about the sexual experiences of young adults in a world of information overload and weaponised language to VAULT Festival 2020.

Siblings Madani and Maryam - and their best friend Alex - have grown up bombarded by podcasts, porn and politics.

Meeting as kids in Kilburn, siblings Madani, Maryam and school mate Alex hit it off from the moment they meet. 10 years later kids' playful chats about ninja turtles and bobble pens have been kicked out by teen opinions powered by what they Twitter and YouTube. Still, best friends can talk about anything. So why are there suddenly so many unspoken thoughts between the three?

They're bona fide experts on the rules of sex... that is, until their pre-packaged principles are actually put to the test in the real world.

Written by Lucy Danser (Lost in Thought: Underbelly Edinburgh Fringe, Theatre503, Soho Theatre, Rachael's Cafe: Old Red Lion Theatre, Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe). Directed by Helena Jackson (Associate Artist at King's Head Theatre; Director: Offie Finalist La Traviata (King's Head Theatre); Offie nominated Nine Foot Nine (Bunker Theatre, Assembly, HOME Manchester, Tobacco Factories, New Diorama): Lost In Thought (Underbelly)). Sound by Nicola Chang (WhatsOnStage 12 Theatre Faces to Look Out For in 2020.)

A play about sex, difficult conversations and growing up in the modern world.





