I DREAMT YOU DIFFERENTLY Preview Performance Will Come to Camden People's Theatre
Milk + Mallet Theatre Company's two-hander stars writer Abbey Gillett alongside original music.
Milk + Mallet Theatre Company will preview their play I Dreamt You Differently in London preview performance at Camden People’s Theatre, Friday 24 & Saturday 25 July, 7.15pm. Camden People’s Theatre, 58-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY.
I Dreamt You Differently is a topical play about ambition and its value, dreams and desires and the importance of inter-generational communication. The production pivots on a tender, joyful, yet complex and heartbreaking father and daughter relationship. The play explores why we have ambitions and aspirations and whether these goals begin at home through family values. Mariella, the daughter is a singer, she is guided by her passion for her craft. Her father, Billy, is a salesman who only values cold, hard facts and figures. This two hander features original music and new songs. I Dreamt You Differently is a celebration of how powerful art can be.
Starring Abbey Gillett who wrote I Dreamt You Differently and plays Mariella. In 2023 Abbey was nominated for an Off-West End Award for Lead Performance for her role as Hilde in Stray Dogs (Theatre503, London). Abbey is a performer, writer and founder of Milk + Mallet theatre company, alongside Elsa Strachan, director of I Dreamt You Differently. Milk + Mallet make playful, music-led theatre that finds absurd, theatrical ways of telling naturalistic stories. Andrew Pearson-Wright plays Billy; His theatre credits include The Mousetrap (West End, London). Andrew is Co-Artistic Director of The Long Lane Theatre Company, for whom he co-wrote and starred in The Giant Killers, which debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, followed by two national tours.
Running time is approximately 60 mins.
|
Saturday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (6/27-6/27)
|
I Have A Dream - The Ultimate Mamma Mia Party - Live Entertainment Plus Three Course Meal Just £45
Holiday Inn Norwich - North by IHG (7/04-7/04)
|
Norwich Comedy Garden: Sara Pascoe & David O''Doherty
Chapelfield Gardens (7/04-7/04)
|
The Hanging Stars at St Matthias Music - London
St Matthias Church, Stoke Newington (11/13-11/13)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (4/23-4/23)
|
The Sleeping Beauty
Royal Albert Hall (6/25-6/28)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Stockport Town Hall
Stockport Town Hall (11/13-11/13)
|
Funhouse Comedy Club – Comedy Night in Bedworth July 2026
Bedworth Civic Hall (7/10-7/10)
|
Baby Broadway
Baby Broadway (7/01-7/01)
|
Allo Allo Dinner Show 28/08/2026
Swan Hotel (8/28-8/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW