House Of Burlesque Announces Christmas Shows

House of Burlesque announced Christmas shows at The Bridge 11th - 12th December.

Initially dreamed up by international showgirl Tempest Rose, House of Burlesque first shot to critical acclaim in 2010 with 'Circus Burlesque', which sold out its Edinburgh fringe run at the Assembly Rooms and went on to tour throughout England. Since then the company has produced a succession of sell out hit shows, an eight year residency at The Underbelly on Southbank, 2 seasons at Christmas in Leicester Square, and are now in their 10th year of wowing crowds with their unique brand of dazzling, intelligent, comical, compelling and visually stunning burlesque.

House of Burlesque has had a significant impact on burlesque and cabaret as a live artform, consistently showcasing genre-defining new work, the company has an unwavering commitment to burlesque's roots of cultural commentary, satire and political parody. On stage Tempest and the H.O.B performers have showcased acts that tackle propaganda, sexual and gender identity, body image, fashion, consent, mental health, and consumerism.

House of Burlesque is also thrilled to have been awarded a grant from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund. To benefit the company had to prove that its work is of vital, and cultural significance. This fund will allow H.O.B to keep offering paid work and running shows, helping to safeguard the future of burlesque as a vibrant, important art-form.

House of Burlesque: Salon and House of Burlesque At The Bridge are the latest productions from the UK's trail-blazing, critical acclaimed House of Burlesque led by Tempest Rose, featured on MTV, Channel 4, BBC1, ITV2, Stylist Magazine, The Metro; The Times; Time Out, The Stage and many more.

House of Burlesque is delighted to present a socially distanced, scintillating, showgirl, supper club. Real talk - 2020 was not the year we had planned, expected and, let's be honest, wanted. But Tempest Rose and her team refuse to let that stop them bringing glitz and glamour to the stage.

Join Tempest Rose and the stars of the House of Burlesque for 'Salon' - an intimate night of high-end glamour and the best of burlesque, as they take over the Green Room at exclusive Soho members club Century Club. Audiences are invited to forget their troubles with London's top divas as we recover from the strangeness of life over the last few months in a (socially distanced) explosion of crystals, feathers and #fuckthatshit. It's like therapy but with tassels.

A two-night special at the prestigious Bridge Theatre in London Bridge - the UK's top scintillating, satirical, showgirls are back to blow away the lockdown blues. Join House of Burlesque, led by Queen of provocateurs Tempest Rose for a night of high-end glamour, joyful satire and the best of burlesque. Ruffling feathers for over 10 years with their trademark twist on traditional burlesque... The revolution will be crystallised

Book at https://www.houseofburlesque.co.uk/H.O.Bsalon-show and https://bridgetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/house-of-burlesque/

