Hope Theatre Digital Project Launches Next Week

The Hope Theatre in Islington can today announce full details and release dates for digital project Hope at Home, a 5-part online series of 15-minute monologues each exploring a single fascinating slice of life, created by 25 artists commissioned by the theatre earlier this autumn. The first film will premiere via the theatre's YouTube channel on Monday 23 November, with the subsequent films released every Monday after that, culminating in a Christmas special on Monday 21 December. Each will be available free for one week but with audiences able to 'pay what you want' to encourage access and donations to help secure the future of the critically acclaimed pub theatre.

Monday 23 November - MY FATHER'S SHED by Henry Egar

Escaping from his mother's birthday party, Anthony secretly tries on some new foundation in his family's shed.

Director: Liz Arday

Assistant Director: Aran Cherkez

Cast: Jacob Seelochan

Monday 30 November - Where The Socks Go By Somebody Jones

Ahead of a really crucial Zoom job interview Max is determined to answer the question we all want the answer to: where do socks go in the wash?

Director: Jeremiah Towolawi

Assistant Director: Grace Currie

Cast: Meesha Turner

Monday 7 December - A MOMENT'S PEACE by Natasha Santos

Hannah loves her son Callum, she does, but what she doesn't love are the other 25 snot infested children that she's had to invite over for his 6th birthday.

Director: Charlotte Peters

Assistant Director: Xanthus Peters

Cast: Kate O'Rourke

- A Moment's Peace will be released as a full unabridged radio play as well as the filmed version of the episode via YouTube.

Monday 14 December - ALMOST THERE by Michael Head

A comic look at the age between not being old but getting there fast.

Director: Simon K Matthews

Assistant Director: Sarah Stacey

Cast: Guy Porritt

Monday 21 December - 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS Matt Ballantyne & Toby Hampton

Wine, turkey, laughter and dirty family history swept neatly under the carpet until Boxing Day. We join the world of Tracy, a day-dreaming housewife who is in the midst of cooking Christmas Dinner for her family - her large family.

Director: Toby Hampton

Assistant Director: Emma Louise Howell

Cast: Clare Bloomer

Hope at Home was made possible thanks to funding from City Bridge Trust as part of a bid from the London Community Response Fund.

Kennedy Bloomer, the Artistic Director of the theatre since January 2020 said, "We're so excited to share these stories online, and to be able to reach as many people as possible with our PAY WHAT YOU CAN initiative while our doors are closed. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the theatre in 2021."

The Hope Theatre fast became a critically acclaimed venue on London's Off West End after opening only six years ago. Since closure, the theatre has launched #HopeOnline - a series of digital workshops and Be Heard - a monologue writing competition for 11-25 year-olds supported by the Arsenal Foundation.

In October, The Hope Theatre was awarded £51,569.00 from the Cultural Recovery Fund, which will enable the venue to reopen in the New Year - further details to be announced shortly.

Although The Hope Theatre doesn't receive regular public subsidy, it was the first Off West End venue to open with a house agreement with Equity, the UK's largest performers union, to ensure a legal wage for all actors, stage managers and box office staff working at the theatre. As an intimate 50-seat pub theatre, The Hope has a small team made up of Artistic Director Kennedy Bloomer, Associate Director Toby Hampton and Technical Manager Daniel Johnson.

To support The Hope Theatre head to: https://www.thehopetheatre.com/support-us/.

