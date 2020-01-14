Hope Mill Theatre In Manchester Is Looking For Its Cinderella

Will the slipper fit? Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester is looking for the star of its 2020 production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella - and has announced details of how performers can apply for forthcoming auditions at the venue.

William Whelton, Executive Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said: "Moving forward Hope Mill Theatre is committed to holding open auditions for all of our in-house productions. As a Northern venue it is important to us that we nurture and develop northern talent in the regions by providing opportunities. We are all very excited about welcoming new talent through our doors for our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and hope to find the stars of tomorrow.

"So if you are a talented young performer, newly-trained or currently studying musical theatre then we'd love to hear from you. You could be our Cinderella!"

Applicants need to be available from Monday 13th April to Saturday 13th June and must be 17 or over on the 13th April.

Cinderella will be cast by Jane Deitch. Anyone interested can register for the chance to attend auditions at Hope Mill Theatre on Sunday 2nd February by sending a cv and a brief note about yourself to hopemillcasting@gmail.com. Applicants will be notified by Friday 24th January if they have a place. Applicants will also be considered for other roles.

Cinderella will be the first musical produced by A Factory of Creativity - the charity recently formed to take over the running of Hope Mill Theatre. Co-founders of Hope Mill Theatre Joseph Houston and William Whelton will direct and choreograph Cinderella, respectively.

The production will run at Hope Mill Theatre from Saturday 9th May to Saturday 6th June 2020 and then at Clonter Opera Theatre, Cheshire the following week.

Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II (South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston).

This new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs. The show features songs including "In My Own Little Corner", "Impossible", "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Stepsister's Lament."

This will be the first time a fully-staged version of the 2013 Broadway version of the show has been performed in the UK.

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Produced by A Factory of Creativity for Hope Mill Theatre, director Joseph Houston, associate director and choreographer William Whelton, set and costume design Elly Wdowski, orchestrations Jason Carr, projection design George Reeve, LX design Aaron Dootson and casting by Jane Deitch.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Hope Mill Theatre, Pollard Street, Manchester

Saturday 9th May to Saturday 6th June 2020

To book visit: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

Clonter Opera Theatre, Trap Road, Congleton

Tuesday 9th to Saturday 13th June 2020

To book visit: www.clonter.org/whats-on/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You