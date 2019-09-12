Hit TV Show Makes Hilarious Comeback On Parr Hall Stage

A hit TV show is making its way from the screen to the stage in a laugh-out-loud musical parody.

Catch up with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey as they wing their way over to Parr Hall for a feel-good extravaganza that will keep audiences laughing all night long.

It's just a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something-year-old pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Audiences are invited to relive all their favourite moments from all 10 years of the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

This all-singing and all-dancing show has enjoyed huge success on the off-Broadway and Las Vegas stage and now it's heading on its first ever UK and Irish tour, including a stop at Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday 4 April.

Promising to have audiences laughing, crying and most importantly - reaching the ultimate state of "unagi" - this feel-good show is an absolute must for Friends fans!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





