Hit Fringe Musical, UNFORTUNATE Releases Free Album Tracks

Fat Rascal Theatre have released five songs for free streaming from their Fringe hit, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch. The Unfortunate Fringe Cast EP is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and all major streaming services.

Fat Rascal Theatre was set up by a group of East 15 graduates in 2016, quickly establishing themselves as a home for new musical theatre, having produced seven brand-new musicals in four years. They are a company run by women; challenging the constraints of being a female within the theatre industry and discussing social and political issues through an accessible and appealing format to engage a wider audience.

The young company has been hit hard by the influence of the COVID-19 outbreak, currently estimating that they will be devoid of any income until 2021. The off-West End, Edinburgh Fringe and UK Tour of Unfortunate for 2020 has been cancelled and their run of Waiter, There's a Murder in My Soup at Troubadour Wembley Park was cut short two weeks into its four week run.

Artistic Director, Robyn Grant said; "These are unusual and extremely testing times for creatives and the artistic industries, however, we hope to make a comeback bigger, bolder and bustier than ever before -in true Ursula style. In the meantime, we are so excited to share these exclusive five songs from our hit comedy musical, Unfortunate, completely for free across a number of streaming platforms."

In this parody remix of the classic tale, Ursula spills the ink and tells audiences what really happened beneath the waves. Discover how she dealt with the embodiment of toxic masculinity that is King Triton, and tried to teach his airhead daughter, Ariel, to treasure her voice. Our hero is rude, she's opinionated, and she's got no time for faint-hearted Disney darlings. Think Wicked, but wider and wetter. And definitely not for kids.

Stream the Unfortunate Fringe Cast EP on Spotify here.





