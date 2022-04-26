Highlights Announced For Peckham Fringe at Theatre Peckham

There's something for everyone at Peckham Fringe, coming to Theatre Peckham this summer! This exciting new South London festival has announced exciting highlights including theatre, spoken word, live music, multi-media performances - and live cooking! - all coming to Theatre Peckham's main stage and studio space.

Anni Domingo (she/her), Chair of Theatre Peckham, comments, Innovation in theatre sometimes arises at the fringes where it can prove its value without being swamped by the confines of the established system. If you want to see exciting, surprising, thrilling, new, and innovative theatre, then come and experience the Peckham Fringe season at Theatre Peckham. We would love to see you. There is something for everyone.

Spread across the festival, the Fringe Features highlight the breadth and talents of Theatre Peckham and beyond. The New Writing Scratch Night includes work from Esohe Uwadiae (She Is A Place Called Home, VAULT Festival; A Lesson in Shrinking, Almeida Theatre), lydia luke (upright enuf, finalist for Women's Prize for Playwriting 2021) and Cherelle Skeete (actress in The 47th, Old Vic; The High Table, Bush Theatre).

Hosted by queer rap artist Jak Traded, the Music Night features some of the huge talents from the Theatre Peckham team including Peckham Fringe curator (and Associate Director) Phillippe Cato who will perform his original songs, Company Administrator Marissa McKinnon aka MYANA performing an acoustic set of her songs, and Theatre Peckham's Young Music Producers performing a selection of work including music and spoken word.

Created and performed by Tatenda Shamiso (Housewarming, Cockpit/Etcetera Theatre), NO ID is inspired by his experience navigating a transgender identity in the UK, specifically as an immigrant. The show speaks both to the unjust difficulties and the unadulterated joy that comes from embracing queerness and fighting for your right to be seen as you are in our society. NO ID discusses themes of community, self, and oppression, focussing on the act of rejoicing in all these things.

On its 250th anniversary, the Somerset Case is captured in ground-breaking new folk opera The Pocket, written by Melissa Jo Smith and composed by Idris Rahman and Robin Hopcraft. The landmark legal ruling established Black freedom on British soil, and the production features three fascinating historical figures - Man of Letters Ignatius Sancho (also the first Black man to vote in Britain); swordsman and dandy Julius Soubise; and charismatic businesswoman Harriot Lewis. The action focuses on the lives of the two central women characters, who must battle tremendous odds to stay alive and preserve their liberty.

Anybody of Water is an exploration of love, queerness, self and healing that reminds us we are not alone, even the heaviest and hardest emotions can draw us closer. We are guided through this transformation by the water spirits that act as an ever present voice of reason.

Join this journey of self-discovery exploring the internal and external battles of self-acceptance in a limiting world. Meet Ru, Kai and Alex as they are encouraged to confront the festering unsaid things, and growing pains of independence, in hopes of finding their joy. Theatre Peckham's Resident Company debut their collaboration in this meditative multimedia journey that combines animation, original text, and visual theatre, poetry and water.

Based on a true story, Sunny Side Up explores how society tries our vulnerability and how our environments can shape our masculinity as young Black boys. Directed by Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director and CEO Suzann McLean and based on the true story of writer and performer David Alade (Fox Hunting, Courtyard Theatre); Sunny Side Up also serves as an ode to his late father Sunday "Sunny" Alade, and is a rollercoaster journey captured in vivid storytelling from start to finish.

An interactive musical for audiences aged 3-10 and their grownups, Errol's Garden is created by Golden Toad Theatre (Miss Moore Thought Otherwise, UK Tour), who strive to create and stage imaginative, vibrant musical theatre of the highest quality for children and families. Filled with catchy songs, big ideas and a passion for plants, this production tells the story of Errol and his sister Tia, who are determined to make his own garden - even though they live in a block of flats!







Tickets are available from www.theatrepeckham.co.uk or on 020 7708 5401.