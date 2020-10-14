HighTide and London Venue Join Forces For New Live Pop-up Theatre Project

The show takes place 12 - 15 and 19 - 22 November 2020.

Psycho Productions and Cusack Projects Ltd in association with HighTide present a Live Pop-Up theatre event, Psychodrama. The show takes place 12 - 15 and 19 - 22 November 2020.

Psychodrama is a witty revenge tale about an actress in her 40s under investigation for the murder of an auteur theatre director. Presented in the company's local neighbourhood as we await the full return of London theatres, this gripping monologue play is written & directed by Matt Wilkinson whose play My Eyes Went Dark enjoyed sell-out runs at the Finborough Theatre (2015), Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh (2016) and 59E59Theaters, NYC (2017). The limited run is a chance to see this brand new work before it hits the Assembly Rooms at the Edinburgh Fringe 2021.

Writer/director Matt Wilkinson said: "We've chosen to stage Psychodrama now as an act of optimism in the face of Covid, the cancellation of Edinburgh and the closing of so many theatres. We're one of a group of different artists and companies trying to do this at the moment.

"The pandemic has more than ever deepened relationships in the local community - friends, neighbours, shopkeepers - so it makes so much sense to put on a show in our local Kentish Town even though there's no official theatre here! We're indebted to Hezi Yechiel and his team for all their support and for giving us the run of their fantastic new space, and in so doing helping to kickstart a local community of performance artists in the future."

"And what we're creating will be really entertaining - a trip into the world of acting in the context of a slasher whodunnit; all set against the backdrop of a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'."

Marianne Pilloux, General Manager, Never for Ever, said: "We're thrilled to be launching our other space for this project. It's been a rough year for the hospitality industry but this hopefully signals the onset of a more creative use for the space as we await a return to hosting the type of events we're used to. We can't wait to start getting involved in the local community and Psychodrama is a great place to start."

Tickets can be purchased by visiting neverforeverkt.com/psychodrama. Please select the exact date and time of the performance you wish to attend and proceed as if booking a table. Follow the steps shown then select 'Psychodrama Ticket'. Payments are taken securely through the website. You will receive a confirmation email and link to arrival protocols. Further information on: 0207 267 7007.

