Helen Anker Will Give a MAMMA MIA Masterclass From Chickenshed

Before lockdown Helen was performing in the UK National Tour of Mamma Mia.

On Sunday, 2 August at 7pm, West End actor, Helen Anker will be giving a Mamma Mia Masterclass with a live Question and Answer session after the workshop. If you have any questions about any aspect of performing or backstage life with Mamma Mia please email gemmak@chickenshed.org.uk in advance or during the workshop.

Before lockdown Helen was performing in the UK National Tour of Mamma Mia. She will be sharing routines in her role of Tanya from Donna and the Dynamos. She will also be teaching the choreography and singing sections from Dancing Queen, Waterloo and the show finale - it will be tremendous fun for all the family. The evening is suitable for all ages and all abilities.

The evening will be live streamed from this page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mammamiamasterclass all you need to do is click on this URL link at 7pm on Sunday 2 August. If you have

Helen is presenting this evening to raise money to #KeepChickenshedSafe and there is NO ticket price. However, you can make a donation in advance to 'attend' and you are very welcome or donate whatever you can afford on the night, if you enjoy it. All you need to do it go to the Just Giving site on the link above and donate. Everything you donate will go to Chickenshed!

Helen is an extremely successful actor, renowned in both the UK and the United States. She has had a wonderful and successful career in Musical Theatre for the past 28 years.

Helen trained at White Lodge, The Royal Ballet School and Bird College and started working in Musicals in The West End immediately after leaving College. She went from the original cast of 'Crazy For You' straight to 'Cats', followed by small roles in 'Fame', "Hard Times', 'Oklahoma' (with Hugh Jackman) then leading roles in 'Contact', 'On The Town', 'Beautiful and Damned' and 'Parade'.

Helen has also worked in many Regional Theatres around the UK , before gaining a Green Card to move to The USA where she opened in a new production of 'Promises Promises' on Broadway in New York City. She then played many wonderful roles in Theatre across the country and roles in some Television shows and danced in Films for the next 8 years.

On returning to London after living and working in Los Angeles, Helen performed in Cats at Kilworth House in a reinvention of the show.... then landed the role of Tanya in the UK and International tour of Mamma Mia! which was where she was performing until this time.

