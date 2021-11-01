Hawksmoor and Creation Theatre Collaborate Present Dining and Digital Stage Experience A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT HOME

Award-winning theatre-makers and digital stage specialists Creation Theatre announce a unique festive partnership with leading steak restaurant Hawksmoor to present an entertaining gourmet dining experience at home this Christmas.

Audiences will receive a limited-edition Hawksmoor at Home 3-course Fillet steak cook-at-home meal kit for two designed to be feasted on, alongside watching an atmospheric storytelling inspired by Charles Dickens' iconic tale of redemption and compassion. A banquet for the senses.

This on demand, new digital theatre and gourmet food experience is directed by Gari Jones (the director behind Creation's renowned in-person Christmas shows The Snow Queen and Peter Pan, The North Wall Arts Centre), with Graeme Rose (STAN'S CAFE, RED SHIFT, KILN, BIRMINGHAM REP) cast as Ebenezer Scrooge and multi-rolling characters.

A Christmas Carol At Home marks Creation Theatre, Oxford's largest producing theatre's 10th online production. Lucy Askew, head of Creation Theatre says: "This is an exciting coming together of two sectors who have made major pivots in the pandemic and transitioned to give their customers a unique at home experience. We love Hawksmoor's approach to sustainability and regenerative farming practices, and we hope this entertaining collaboration brings a little bit of magic to people's tables this Christmas."

Jo Fleet, Director of Hawksmoor at Home comments: "Partnering with a theatre company to provide an entertaining evening at home together with great tasting beef is a Hawksmoor first. We're always looking at ways to enrich the Hawksmoor at Home experience and this festive treat fits the bill perfectly."

The box celebrates the laziest (and therefore most tender) cut there is, the fillet. Tuck into Forest & Brown smoked salmon (what is Christmas without it?), smoked exclusively for Hawksmoor restaurants. Then with the steak there's creamed spinach, Matt Brown's Ultimate Oven Chips, cooked thrice (of course), a creamy peppercorn sauce and garlic mushrooms. It doesn't stop there with a sticky toffee pudding for two and if you're looking to complete the meal in true Hawksmoor style, opt for booze to get your hands on their Sour Cherry Negroni and a bottle of Rioja Real Agrado.

Learn more at https://shop.thehawksmoor.com/product/a-christmas-carol-fillet-box/.