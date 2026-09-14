Hari Berrow Will Bring I WILL SURVIVE to London, Cardiff and Bridgend

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Wales-based comedian and academic Hari Berrow will bring her debut comedy show I Will Survive to London, Cardiff and Bridgend this autumn. The show is on 4th October, 7pm at Effra Social, Brixton for the Lambeth Fringe. Tickets are £10/£8.

A darkly funny solo show about grief, estrangement and the surreal feeling of losing a parent you didn't really like, I Will Survive blends stand-up, storytelling, and a deeply overambitious PowerPoint presentation to explore what it means to grieve a parent you never really connected with.

I Will Survive explores the messy emotions that society doesn't always acknowledge and the awkward reality that sometimes losing someone can be complicated.

Funny, candid and unexpectedly moving, the show asks why we're expected to tell uncomplicated, sentimental stories about the people we lose. I Will Survive is for anyone who has ever had a complicated relationship with a family member, struggled with the 'right' way to grieve, or simply wondered why nobody talks about the bits of grief that don't fit neatly into a sympathy card.

The show received academic support from Dr Becky Millar from Cardiff University, was directed by the remarkable storyteller Phil Okwedy, and dramaturged by award-winning playwright Jen Lunn.

With its mix of comedy and storytelling, the show offers an accessible and unconventional take on bereavement, family, memory and the strange things we're left with when someone dies.

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