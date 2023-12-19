Hannah Lavery's New Play PROTEST Will Embark on Tour in Early 2024

Natalie Ibu's acclaimed production of Hannah Lavery's new play Protest will embark on an extensive tour in early 2024. Following highly successful runs in both Newcastle and Edinburgh and a tour throughout Scotland, the show will return to both Newcastle and Edinburgh as well as tour stops in London, Nottingham, Harrogate, Cambridge, Colchester, Coventry, Poole, Plymouth and Exeter. Tickets are on sale from Click Here

Protest follows Alice, Jade and Chloe. Running is Alice's happy place – you might even say it's in her DNA. She's the best runner at her school but is struggling to prove her worth. Jade is slowly coming to realise that prejudices can be found everywhere, even in the most surprising places. Realising that her education is ill-equipped to encompass her own history and heritage, and taunted by bullies at school, she knows it's time to tell her own story. Meanwhile, litter is piling up in the local forest, and all over the world an environmental crisis is looming. Chloe is determined to make a change, starting with the town. The three girls prepare to stand up for what they believe in despite the injustices stacked against them.

Supported by Arts Council England, The Binks Trust, The Linbury Trust and Three Monkies Trust. Developed and supported by the Scottish Government's Festivals Expo Fund and Imaginate's Accelerator programme. Accelerator is supported by the PLACE programme, funded by the Scottish Government (through Creative Scotland), the City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals.

Tour Dates

26 – 27 Jan: Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/protest-spring-24

6 – 8 Feb: Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham (schools performances)

9 – 10 Feb: Harrogate Theatre

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/protest/

12 – 16 Feb: Brixton House

https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/shows/protest/

20 – 22 Feb: Cambridge Arts Theatre https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/protest

24 Feb: Lakeside Theatre, Colchester (on sale soon: https://lakesidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/listings/)

26 – 28 Feb: Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/protest/

29 Feb – 2 March: Lighthouse, Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/protest/

4 – 9 March: Theatre Royal Plymouth (Drum)

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/protest/

11 March: Exeter Northcott Theatre (Barnfield Theatre) https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/protest/

13 – 16 March: Northern Stage, Newcastle

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/protest-2/