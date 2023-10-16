Halfpace Theatre to Present TRANSIT: A World-Premiere Physical Theatre Performance

Don't miss this bold and design-driven production at The Space Theatre from 28 November - 2 December.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Halfpace Theatre to Present TRANSIT: A World-Premiere Physical Theatre Performance

Try, fail, repeat. Try, fail, repeat. We're all stuck in the same endless cycle, trying to claw our way to the top of a system that wasn't built for us in the first place. But maybe the solution isn't to find a way to win. Maybe the solution is to tear it all down and start anew.

"I'm so tired of waiting...aren't you?"

Coming to The Space this winter is a world-premiere physical theatre piece drawn from the lived experience of migrant and marginalised artists. This design-driven, bold piece draws on global storytelling traditions to explore what it means to keep yourself alive in a world that does not want you - and how far you have to go to reshape it into one that does.

Audiences for the Transit R&D called it "startlingly clear" and "immaculate."

Transit is the newest show from Halfpace Theatre, a migrant-led company supporting new and devised work by underrepresented artists. Halfpace's work has been seen across London at The Cockpit Theatre, Blue Elephant Theatre, Applecart Arts and Bridge House Theatre. Alongside their artistic programming, Halfpace runs a community development programme encompassing free workshops, devising jams, mentorship, bid-writing and producing support and paid traineeships for underrepresented artists.

The team for Transit represent ten countries, continuing Halfpace's tradition of blending international theatre techniques to create dynamic ensemble theatre.

Cast and Creative Team

Devised by the Ensemble: Mikko Juan, Bethany Monk-Lane, Aijamal Nova, Niamh Smith and Ting-Ning Wen

Director: Megan Brewer

Producer: Lydia Idakula

Movement Director: Monica Nicolaides

Designer: Daria Vasko

Sound Designer: Jamie Lu

Tickets are priced on a Pay What You Choose basis between £7 and £20.

Dates

28 November - 2 December 7:30pm

2:30pm Saturday matinee

livestream on 2 December and available on demand for two weeks.

Press night: 7:30pm, 30 November 2023

For more information, visit

This production of Transit is sponsored by Backstage Trust and previously received funding from Arts Council England for its research & development.

Special thanks to: Jonathan Chan, Vivi Wei, Florian Lim, Ensemble Not Found, Carolina Triana Cuellar, Emily LeQuesne, Exit Productions, Projekt Europa, Cambridge Junction, Theatre Deli, E17 Films, ChewBoy and Stanley Arts.




