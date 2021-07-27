Hale Barns Carnival Raises Thousands For Good Causes Through 2021 Events

Hale Barns Carnival 2021 has celebrated its return with a summer weekend to remember - and has helped raise thousands for good causes in the process.

Thousands of people enjoyed the carnival atmosphere over three days packed with top music and live entertainment.

Organisers were determined to bring back the popular annual event, which regularly generates tens of thousands of pounds for charity, after it had to be postponed last year because of the pandemic.

The carnival weekend - which was blessed with glorious sunshine and clear blue skies - was socially distanced and staged with added Covid-safe measures in place to ensure a relaxed and safe time for all the family.

The Hale Barns celebrations continue, with two concerts at the Garrick Playhouse in Altrincham on Friday 3 September starring Odyssey along with special guest, Mama Used to Say singer Junior Giscombe.

Odyssey were the first Hale Barns Carnival headliners when the annual event started in 2017, and the two concerts at the Garrick - one at 6pm and another at 9pm - will be another chance to mark the carnival's fifth anniversary.

The band's hits include Native New Yorker, Inside Out, Going Back to My Roots, and the UK number one single Use It Up and Wear It Out.

Meanwhile music fans were spoilt for choice at this year's outdoor weekend of concerts and family-friendly fun.

The Carnival opened with a very special Proms with Russell Watson - with the concert raising money for The Seashell Trust, a Cheshire charity which helps young people with complex needs and communication challenges.

It was the first time Russell, who was supported by classical crossover duo Forever Tenors, had performed live since the pandemic started 18 months ago, and the superstar singer - dubbed 'The Voice' - was excited to be back on stage in front of an audience.

Seventies disco legends Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, headlined the event on the Saturday evening, and got the crowds dancing and singing with a fantastic set of classic hits including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Brown Girl in the Ring and Rivers of Babylon.

And then on the Sunday, Hale Barns stepped back into the 80s with a night of irresistible pop tunes from Katrina and the Waves, Five Star featuring Denise Pearson, Doctor and the Medics and Brother Beyond featuring Nathan Moore.

Daytime free family fun meanwhile included traditional fairground rides, a Kidchella music event, crafts and activities and a supercar paddock filled with famous film and TV vehicles, along with a foodie village and pop-up bars.

All of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will go towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund the building of a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

Max Eden, from Hale Barns Events, said: "It was really heart-warming to be able to bring the community together again safely and enjoy the live music and attractions.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather and there was a fantastic atmosphere on site - everyone, from the performers to the audience, was there to have a good time and in the process raise some much-needed funds for charity.

"And of course, the carnival party isn't over yet because we still have two concerts at the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse to look forward to in September.

"Odyssey holds a special place in the history of Hale Barns Carnival, being the first headline act five years ago, and with the band and Junior Giscombe on the bill I can guarantee everyone another fabulous night out."

Hale Barns Carnival was sponsored by Benchmark Security Group and B&M, and the official radio partner was Greatest Hits Radio.