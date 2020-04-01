Hale Barns Carnival Organisers Announce 'Party At Home' Event

Organisers of the annual Hale Barns Carnival have announced a new 'Party At Home' live streaming week-long festival on April 6th-12th, which sees a selection of star names and local acts performing a live concert from their homes each night. The event will be streamed for free to followers of the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page.

Headlining the party at the home festival is 70s Disco Group, HOT CHOCOLATE with lead singer Kennie Simon performing a live set from his home featuring the bands biggest hits including 'Every1s a Winner' 'You Sexy Thing' and 'So You Win Again'.

Nathan Moore of BROTHER BEYOND & WORLDS APART will be performing a live set featuring his 80s PWL hit 'Harder I Try'. Nathan performed at last year's Hale Barns Carnival supporting Martin Kemp and proved a big hit with audiences.

Local performers and acts will be joining the line up; including THE VOICE crossover Soprano star, SCARLETT QUIGLEY who will be performing a special 'Proms at Home' set, so be sure to wave your flags in the kitchen while watching.

Rat Pack Singer & Newspaper Columnist WAYNE DEVLIN will be performing a Sinatra inspired set for the live streaming event having regularly performed at The Trafford Centre and at various events in the area.

Greatest Hits Radio Presenter, DARREN PROCTOR will be streaming a live DJ set for the event and promises to play all your favourite tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s to boogie at home, with fellow DJ sets from Pete 'Toilet Roll Gun' Scotson and Hale & Bowdon Magazine's Salim Uddin Khandakar featuring in the week-long event!

The live streaming event on the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page is completely free and will feature live performances from 8pm each night throughout the week of the 6th-12th April, there will be an option for viewers to donate with event organiser fundraising to help local community groups during this tough time with support for local food banks, Hospice care and local help the elderly projects.

Event organiser, Max Eden spoke if his excitement ahead of the event: "We really hope that this year's Hale Barns Carnival can go ahead, we've put so much into this year's event with a line up which includes Motown legend, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas and at this moment the event is still going ahead, but in these days of lockdown we wanted to bring the party to everybody at home, so I set to work to put together Hale Barn's very own virtual festival and bring the community together with an experience everyone can share from their living rooms.

"We've got a few surprise names who will be popping up during the week-long live streaming event and I'm so grateful for the support from artists, sponsors, partners and the community to get this off the ground in such a short space of time, I hope we can bring one big party experience to everyone in Lockdown and raise vital funds for vital community projects in the process."

The live streaming event is supported by sponsors, B&M Bargains & Benchmark Security and partners, Hale & Bowdon Magazine and WA15 Studios.

To watch the live streaming broadcast each night from 8pm from April 6th to April 12th - simply go to the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page, like the page in advance to be notified when each night goes live.





