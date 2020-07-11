Hale Barns Carnival Announce A Mini-Edition Event For July

Hale Barns Carnival have announced that it will return after all in 2020, with a mini-edition event following the relaxing of the government rules regarding outdoor events. The organisers have moved quickly to turn around a fantastic night of entertainment on Saturday 18th July, the date the original festival was due to take place.

This smaller event will take place on the grounds of the newly refurbished Bulls Head Pub & Hotel on Wicker Lane, Hale Barns and will feature two award-winning tribute acts performing live on stage to a socially distanced outdoor audience with outdoor bars and food on site with an innovative new waitress/ festival location order delivery service

The community focused event will this year feature big show performances by two of the greatest tribute acts in the country, firstly the award winning Elton John tribute by Ultimate Elton performed by Paul Bacon and secondly, Fastlove George Michael Tribute star Andrew Browning, both will be performing full length sets live. Support acts will also be announced soon, and the event will be hosted by Greatest Hits Radio Presenter, Darren Proctor.

Organiser Max Eden from Hale Barns Events commented: "We have all really missed live music and events this Summer, following the governments guidelines which have been released allowing outdoor performances to take place. We have moved quickly to bring back our annual community event to the village in a smaller version this year.

"The safety of our audience, workers and acts is paramount and we will be adding a number of COVID Safety measures to ensure its safe for everyone to attend our new innovative festival experience. It will feature waitress service for food and drink, alongside safety measures including limited capacity, thermal checks, hand sanitizer points and more deep cleaning than usual.

We are fully confident we have met all the checks to ensure our regular attenders have a great night out."

Gates will open from 6pm for the evening live concerts starting at 7.30pm and finishing approximately 10pm.

All 100% of the ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund a building project to create a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

Tickets for the evening concert go on sale at 10am on Saturday 11th July 2020, places are strictly limited and are only available in advance on www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk.

