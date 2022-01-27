Hackney Empire's Creative Futures Programme Announced

As part of Hackney Empire's world-renowned Creative Futures Programme, Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team are pleased to announce the digital release of NIGHTSHADE - the 2021 Artist Development Programme (ADP) show - THE WRITERS' ROOM - 10 short plays by young writers to be presented on the main stage, as well as CREATORS COLLIDE and THE PROGRESSION SESSIONS, new development courses for young people this spring.

In August 2021, NIGHTSHADE saw 40 young people aged 14 - 19 from across London mounting a production of a new play - inspired by Romeo & Juliet - on the main stage of the iconic East London venue. The classic love story, re-imagined and retold by a young ensemble experiencing the summer of their lives was co-directed by Yamin Choudury and Kane Husbands, with Ty Lowe as Musical Director, and written by Sumah EbelÃ©, a 21-year-old emerging actor and writer from East London.

NIGHTSHADE will be available to watch from Thursday 27 January on the theatre's YouTube and other social platforms. Watch here.

On Wednesday 9 February, Hackney Empire will present 10 new short plays by their young writers on the main stage for an invited audience. The Writers' Room is a free writing project for young people aged 14-21 years old. The writers have worked with Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner and guest writers over 8 weeks. The short plays will be directed by Milli Bhatia, Associate Director at Royal Court Theatre and performed by a company of professional actors.

CREATORS COLLIDE will take place from 14 - 17 February 2022, aimed at 14 - 25-year-olds with a passion for the arts and creative industries. A week of workshops, events and Q&A panels put together by young creatives for the next generation of artists, including exclusive access and opportunities to connect to creative gamechangers like gal-dem. Creators Collide will culminate in Pure Vibez, a gig that participants can sign up to perform in.

PROGRESSION SESSIONS is a 6-week programme for Artists, Producers, Musicians and DJs aged 14-19 years old. Guided by industry professionals, participants will receive 1:1 support, producing and recording time working towards a performance, with the sessions taking place every Tuesday 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Supported by trained teachers and a mentoring team of up-and-coming musicians, participants will be guided through the process of producing, recording and performing your own music. Covering: Song Writing, Electronic production, Studio engineering, Mixing, Studio recording, Performance.

The Artist Development Programme (ADP) - first launched in 2009 - is a two-week summer programme giving a company of 40 young artists, aged 13-19, the opportunity to create an original piece of musical theatre. Selected through an audition process and guided by some of the industry's leading professionals; young actors, writers, musicians, dancers, designers, singers and rappers develop their practice to compose, write, choreograph, design and perform their own piece of original musical theatre created in just twelve days. DETAILS FOR 2022 WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON

M, 18, who took part in ADP 2021 said, "Hackney Empire gives a very warm feeling of family and community. Once you find the people around you who make you feel confident, free and comfortable there's nothing that you cannot achieve."

Fellow participant S, said, "I always feel really fulfilled when I'm at Hackney Empire. I feel excited and always come away with new ideas from being so inspired by how much the young artists put into whatever we're creating."

Yamin Choudury said, "We are incredibly proud of the work we have done with young people from across Hackney and East London for over a decade; particularly the many projects and opportunities that were created during 2020 and the National lockdown. In many ways NIGHTSHADE represented the beginning of a return to normality, an opportunity to once again celebrate phenomenal young people, ideas and stories, live and in person. This film is the culmination of months of work by an extraordinary team, and another opportunity for us to platform work that is so crucial, now more than ever."

Hackney Empire has also just received funding from the Churchill Fellowship's Covid-19 Action Fund - this funding will be used to support the Creative Futures programme, and to offer intensive professional & personal development programme using culture & creative industries to meet the specific needs of young people/artists who have been unable to continue their education, training or work experience due to the pandemic.