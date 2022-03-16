Hackney Empire Announce 2022 Christmas Panto MOTHER GOOSE

Hackney Empire today announces their Christmas 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose, which will open on 19th November and run until 31st December, with the press performance at 7pm on 1st December.

Tickets go on sale to the public from midday on 22nd March at www.hackneyempire.co.uk. Priority booking for Friends and Supporters opens on 16th March at noon. To find out how to become a Friend, please visit www.hackneyempire.co.uk/membership-support/membership.



In what will be his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire, Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, Mother Goose, with full cast and creative team to be announced. The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for another Hackney Empire legend, Music Hall comedian Dan Leno, who first performed the show in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes in their 120th birthday year.



What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger than life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is..!



Clive Rowe said: "I'm incredibly proud, in Hackney Empire's 120th birthday year, to be directing and playing Mother Goose, which was first created for music hall legend Dan Leno 120 years ago. Big shoes to fill but I will do my very best to make the walls shake with the love and laughter we've come to expect from Hackney's pantomime."



The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.