HURRAH! FOR THE PIRATE KING Children's Opera Tours During February Half-Term

Bill Elms Productions and Absolute Children's Opera have collaborated to develop a fun-filled show which introduces children of all ages to the world of Opera.

Hurrah! For The Pirate King will entertain young and old on a mini tour in February 2022 during the school half-term, visiting The Atkinson, Southport (Fri 18 Feb), The Old Courts, Wigan (Sun 20 Feb), The Old Rep, Birmingham (Wed 23 Feb), Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax (Thu 24 Feb), Millgate Arts Centre, Saddleworth (Fri 25 Feb) and Epstein Theatre, Liverpool (Sun 27 Feb). Tickets are now on sale!

Follow the great Pirate King's swashbuckling adventure, as he takes us on a FIVE STAR, critically acclaimed, magical musical journey to find a treasure beyond gold and jewels.

On his journey, mysterious creatures shall ye see from the Queen of Cats, to the beautiful, bedazzling singing Mermaid, but can the Pirate King defeat the evil Colonel Crab and win the legendary Unicorn Diamond?

Experience an operatic singing adventure created especially for children, wrigglers, fidgeters and music lovers from 0-99 in a fun and inclusive way."

Hurrah! For The Pirate King is co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Epstein - The Man Who Made The Beatles, Jerry Springer The Opera, Swan Song, Something About Simon) and Absolute Opera (Music Of The Night and Opera Under The Stars). The show is performed by leading musical and operatic stars including Roy Locke, Leigh Rhianon Coggins and Craig Price.

Producer Bill Elms commented: "This show is fun, it's silly and it's beautifully sung by world-class professional singers and kids and families will love it, the show is filled with songs everyone knows and can sing along to. I am delighted to be developing the show along with Absolute Opera to tour the show, which started off on the festival circuit and building to a full-scale production. It's the perfect half-term treat."

Absolute Childrens Opera added: "We created Hurrah! for the Pirate King! as a fun and engaging way to introduce children and families to the magical world of Opera. We realize that children are unique and that every child will interact and enjoy our show in a different way, thus our show has been designed to be as inclusive as possible. For us, that means your children are free to wriggle, fidget, bounce, sing or clap their way through our show. If you put opera, pantomime and world-class singing into a blender; you would get a PIRATE KING SMOOTHIE!"

Join Hurrah! For The Pirate King for the perfect, fun-filled, half-term treat! A family show like no other, specially created for young, Wriggly families! Squirming, fidgeting, singing, dressing-up and clapping are highly encouraged in this unique take on a family Pantomime.

Tour Dates

Friday 18th February at 2.30pm

The Atkinson - Southport

Call 01704 533 333| Online www.theatkinson.co.uk

Sunday 20th February at 2pm

The Old Courts - Wigan

Call 0343 2086015| Online www.theoldcourts.com

Wednesday 23rd February at 2.30pm

Birmingham Old Rep

Call 0121 359 9444| Online www.oldreptheatre.com

Thursday 24th February at 2pm

Square Chapel Arts Centre - Halifax

Call 0343 2086016 | Online www.squarechapel.co.uk

Friday 25th February at 2.30pm

Millgate Arts Centre - Saddleworth

Call 01457 874644 | Online www.millgateartscentre.co.uk

Sunday 27th February at 2.30pm

Epstein Theatre - Liverpool

Call 0844 888 9991 |Online www.epsteintheatre.co.uk