HUMANHOOD Dance Company Present the UK Premiere of INFINITE, a Dance Theatre Meditation

This spring HUMANHOOD Dance Company present the UK premiere of ∞ {Infinite}, a visionary dance theatre meditation, at The Lowry (21 June), Northern Stage (25 & 25 June) and Birmingham Hippodrome, as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival and Birmingham International Dance Festival (28 June).

The UK performances follow the World Premiere at Barcelona's Mercat de les Flors (21 - 24 April), Atrium Viladecans (29 April), and Teatre Auditori de Granollers (1 May). ∞ {Infinite} will also tour to Italy as part of the prestigious Venice Biennale Danza 2022, the 16th International Festival of Contemporary Dance (28 & 29 July).

HUMANHOOD's first dance theatre meditation, ∞ {Infinite} brings together Artistic Directors Julia Robert and Rudi Cole's unique choreographic signature and shamanic practice, merging spectacular dance performed by the exceptional company dancers with our internal awareness to highlight the infinite power that flows to and through us all.

In this first-of-its-kind production, audiences will be guided through a cosmic journey through words channeled by Julia as the 8 dancers, including Rudi, move with dream-like fluidity and powerful tribal rhythms on stage, inviting us to tap into the infinity within us.

Artistic Directors of HUMANHOOD Julia Robert and Rudi Cole said: "The time has come for us to break out of our shell and share with the world the fusion of our spiritual practice with our artistic voice. ∞ {Infinite} is the culmination of decades of metaphysical experiences around the world, and our vision to take audiences to a brand-new theatre experience. This is our first Dance Theatre Meditation marking an exciting chapter in HUMANHOOD's expansion.

"For us, the theatre is a modern-day temple, a place where the hearts and minds of many can come together as one, to allow new ideas to enter the imagination and challenge our thinking of the universe and ourselves as a part of it. We invite audiences to enter into the spirit of ∞ {Infinite}."

Ahead of the UK premiere of ∞ {Infinite} HUMANHOOD will host a fundraising gala in the Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler's Wells on Monday 13 June. This special event will include a short performance of ∞{Infinite}, offering an exclusive insight into its latest work, and will feature elements of meditation, positive mindset and wellness woven throughout. To find out more about supporting HUMANHOOD please email Lani Huens, Producer, on lani@humanhood.net.

Alongside HUMANHOOD's live stage work, the company will share two films, a behind the scenes look at the creation of ∞ {Infinite} including footage of Julia and Rudi's research trip to Papa New Guinea, and an original new dance film available to watch on BBC iPlayer this summer. Further details and release dates will be announced shortly.

Founded in 2016 by Catalan and Birmingham born artists Julia Robert and Rudi Cole, HUMANHOOD's following has since rapidly grown in the UK and international dance scene. Previous award-winning stage works Zero and Torus have been performed extensively in the UK and around the world. The outdoor pieces Orbis and Sphera were presented as part of the Sadler's Wells and BBC Arts Dancing Nation celebration of dance and extensively tour in the outdoor circuit world-wide.

With a commitment to self-growth and artistic expression, Julia and Rudi's work combines their choreographic style and exceptional physicality with scientific research into physics and astrophysics alongside a focus on Eastern mysticism, to explore how these seemingly different worlds can come together to shape our human experiences. These explorations have taken them around the world to work with a wide range of multi-disciplinary artists as well as scientists including Professor William Chaplin, leader of the NASA Kepler Mission on asteroseismology.

Julia and Rudi will deliver a free post-show talk following the first performance of ∞ {Infinite} at each venue on the tour, where audiences will be invited to further connect with the themes of the show.