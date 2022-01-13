HUMAN NURTURE Launches Sheffield Studio Theatre 50th Anniversary Before UK Tour

Sheffield Theatres announces, as part of its 50th anniversary year, the cast of Human Nurture: a co-production with Theatre Centre, running in the Studio theatre from Wednesday 26 January - Saturday 12 February 2022 and in local Sheffield schools as part of a wider outreach project, led by director Rob Watt and Theatre Centre. Lucas Button (Run Sister Run) and Justice Ritchie (Dungeons and Dragons) will play the two leading roles, with Neeta Sarl (Love Reign) as the DJ.



'I don't agree with everything they say, but we do have a lot in common nowadays; anyway, I can't be racist my best friend is Black.'

Roger and Harry's bond is so strong they could be brothers. They share the same food, music, laughs, computer games and even dreams - but not race. Roger is black and Harry is white...but what does that matter, right?

When Roger is rehomed, Harry is left behind in the care system, and these brothers start to walk down very different paths. When Roger returns to celebrate Harry's birthday, his new name Runaku isn't the only change.

Lucas Button returns to Sheffield Theatres after his role in Run Sister Run in the Studio in 2020. Justice Ritchie and Neeta Sarl both make their debuts at Sheffield Theatres.

Human Nurture is written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Rob Watt. To celebrate the intimate and versatile Studio Theatre's 50th anniversary, Sheffield Theatres continues its commitment to new writing and compelling voices: Human Nurture will be a flagship schools project and will play a mixture of dates in both the Studio Theatre and local Sheffield schools, including High Storrs, Parkside School, King Ecgbert School, Handsworth Grange Community College and Newfield School during its run.



Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, said:

"Opening the Studio season is Human Nurture by Ryan Calais Cameron, the brilliant writer deservedly named recently by The Stage in their list of 25 artists who will shape our theatre's future. His moving new play explores the impact of racial injustice on two young men brought up as brothers. We're delighted to be working with Rob Watt and the team at Theatre Centre on a project that spends half of each week performing in local schools and half in our Studio."

Human Nurture runs in the Studio theatre from Wednesday 26 January - Saturday 12 February 2022. Tickets are on sale and available to book now through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.