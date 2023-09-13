HEAD SET Will Embark on UK Tour Next Month

Head Set is heading out on tour! Delving into amateur stand-up culture and trying to make peace with a messy brain, this joyful and mischievous documentary-theatre show from Victoria Melody is a celebration of neurodiversity and an exploration of the social model of disability.

Fed up with theatre-making after a hard tour, Victoria Melody fell back onto her plan b: she decided to try and crack stand-up comedy. But what sounded like genius in her head came out of her mouth as garbled mess, so she sought the help of a speech and language therapist which led to her eventual diagnosis as neurodivergent. Always the experimenter, she took her late age diagnosis of ADHD and autism to neuroscientists and started working with them to examine the scientific potential of stand-up as self-medication for ADHD, using wearable tech to scan her brain while she delivered jokes. Head Set follows Victoria’s strange journey into finding one’s authentic self while trying to succeed in the mainstream.

The tour follows a hugely successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 and has been updated and restaged with the help of Bryony Kimmings to reflect on Victoria’s recent life changes.

A social chameleon by trade, Victoria Melody is a documentary-theatre maker who embeds herself in niche communities and topics for several years: in Northern Soul, she becomes a pigeon fancier and a northern soul fan, Major Tom (Argus Angel Award, Total Theatre Award and Arches Brick award) was about becoming a beauty queen and a championship dog handler (getting to Crufts). She followed up with Hair Peace to find out where her human hair extensions came from, and Ugly Chief performed with her dad about his terminal diagnosis and giving him a living funeral. They later found out he had been misdiagnosed.

Victoria Melody said, “I’m delighted to be taking Head Set out on tour and sharing its important themes with audiences across the country and connecting with neurodivergent audiences. Women are often underdiagnosed with ADHD and autism because we are so good at masking our differences to try and fit in. I was taught by a comedy teacher that there are rules and formulas to writing jokes and whilst I was conforming to this structure, I was dying on stage. Head Set shows us that there is the way we present ourselves but then there is also what makes us spontaneously and uniquely funny. It’s about capitalising on our particular strangeness.”

The research and development for this project has been supported by the Watershed’s Winter Residency, Farnham Maltings, South Street, University of Sussex and Arts Council England.

Tour Dates

3 October The Theatre Chipping Norton, Chipping Norton

2 Spring St, Chipping Norton OX7 5NL

7.30pm | £25 - £5 (Pick A Price Scheme)

chippingnortontheatre.com/ | 01608 642350

5 October Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

Millbrook, Guildford GU1 3UX

7.45pm | £18 - £12

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/ | 01483 440000

6 October Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH

7.30pm | £16.50 - £12.50

macbirmingham.co.uk/ | 01214463232

7 October Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QF

7.45pm | £14

harrogatetheatre.co.uk/ | 01423 502116

10 October Queen’s Hall Arts Centre, Hexham

Queen's Hall, Beaumont Street, Hexham NE46 3LS

7.30pm | £12 - £10

queenshall.co.uk/ | 01434 652477

11 October Brewery Arts, Kendal

122A Highgate, Kendal LA9 4HE

8pm | £12.50

breweryarts.co.uk/ | 01539 725 133

12 October The Old Woollen, Leeds

Sunny Bank Mills, 83- 85 Town Street, Farsley, Leeds, LS28 5UJ

8pm | £12.50

oldwoollen.co.uk/home | 0743 488 1359

13 October The Civic, Barnsley

Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ

7pm | £12 - £6

barnsleycivic.co.uk/ | 01226 327000

17 October The Garage, Norwich

14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, Norfolk, NR2 1NY

7.30pm | £15 - £10

thegarage.org.uk/ | 01603 283382

19 October The Edge, Manchester

Manchester Road, Chorlton, Manchester, M21 9JG

7.30pm | £15 - £13

edgetheatre.co.uk/ | 0161 282 9776

20 October Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton,West Midlands, WV1 1SE

7.30pm | £12

wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/ | 01902 321 321

24 – 25 October Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, Brighton

University of Sussex Gardner Centre Road, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 9RA

8pm | £12- £10

attenboroughcentre.com/ | 01273 678822

30 October Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff

Market Road, Canton, Cardiff, CF5 1QE

7.30pm | £15 - £12

chapter.org/ | 029 2031 1050

1 November The Spring Arts & Heritage, Havant

56 East Street Havant, Hampshire PO9 1BS

7.30pm | £15 - £5

thespring.co.uk/ | 023 9247 2700

2 November Jackson’s Lane, London

269a Archway Road, London N6 5AA

7.30pm | £15

jacksonslane.org.uk/ | 020 8340 5226

3 November South Street, Reading

21 South Street, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 4QU

8pm | £12 - £10

whatsonreading.com/venues/south-street/whats-on | 0118 9606060

7 November Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Gandy Street, Exeter, Devon, EX4 3LS

7.30pm | £12 - £10

exeterphoenix.org.uk/ | 01392 667080

8 November Front Room, Weston-Super-Mare

13 Central Walk, Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom, BS23 1FF

7.30pm | £12

frontroomwsm.com/ | frontroomwsm@gmail.com

9 November Landmark Theatre, Devon

The Landmark, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9BZ

7.30pm | £13.50

queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/ | 01271 316523

10 November Barbican Theatre, Plymouth

Castle Street, Plymoluth, PL1 2NJ

7.30pm | £15 - £12

barbicantheatre.co.uk/ | info@barbicantheatre.co.uk

11 November Key Theatre, Peterborough

Embankment Road, Peterborough, PE1 1EF

7.30pm | £13.50

keytheatre-peterborough.com/ | 01733 852992