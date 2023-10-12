HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month

On Sunday 29 October at 19.30 GMT, groundbreaking immersive audio adaptation HAMLET NOIR airs on BBC Radio 3, produced by multi-award winning immersive audio production company Almost Tangible.

In HAMLET NOIR, Shakespeare's timeless tragedy takes on a thrilling Scandi-Noir twist, skilfully interweaving the original text with a gripping detective narrative. Set in present-day Denmark - with the opening scenes recorded at Kronborg in Elsinore - the story unfolds against a backdrop of brooding landscapes and intense power struggles. Prince Hamlet, torn between madness and grief, is on a relentless quest to avenge his father's murder. Meanwhile, a tenacious detective, Eva, investigates the suspicious deaths at the Danish Court. But as Eva slowly unearths the truth and Hamlet edges closer to ultimate catharsis, both find themselves entangled in a web of treachery and corruption.

Featuring high-profile Danish talent Iben Hjejle (High Fidelity, Defiance, Langt fra Las Vegas) as Gertrude, Simon Sears (Shadow and Bone, Shorts, Ride Upon the Storm) as Lars, and rising stars Hjalte Ilsøe Gustavussen and Gina Marchwinski as Hamlet and Ophelia, respectively, this is the first-ever BBC Radio production of Hamlet recorded in Denmark with an all-Scandinavian cast.

Completing the cast of HAMLET NOIR are Morten Burian as Claudius, Henrik Birch as Polonius, Ari Alexander as Laertes, Tue Lunding as Horatio, Cyron Melville as Marcellus, Jakob Femerling as Rosencrantz, Anders Heinrichsen as Guildenstern, Thomas Magnussen as Yorick, Sven Henriksen as Fortinbras, Charlotte Melén as Eva, Lisa Riesner as Trine, Thomas Gabrielson as Chief Mogens, My Thürmer as Mille, Morten Holst as Morten, Laura Allen Müller as Henriette/Lone, Emmeli Stjärnfeldt as Mette/Marie and Christopher Dane as the newsreader.

"Hamlet Noir is a really exciting mashup of Danish and British creativity fusing the original words of Shakespeare with the edgy crime drama style of Nordic Noir. The result is a Hamlet like you've never heard it before. Recorded on location in Denmark with 3D, immersive sound and a Scandinavian cast, this is what Almost Tangible does best - experimental, collaborative, and immersive drama that takes the breath away." - Charlotte Melén, AT Founder & Producer

"The right balance of sound and music can create the most wonderful pictures, and recording on location amongst the breathtaking landscapes of Denmark went a long way in achieving the brooding, melancholic style of Nordic-Noir; whether it was in the shadows of the imposing Kronborg Castle, with the live sound of the crows high up in the roof and distant bells ringing out from the church, or along the barren, dramatic coastlines with the sea lapping all around us and the gulls chasing the fishing boats out to sea. Having the physical freedom to explore their surroundings, the actors found an instinctive, subtle and beautifully natural performance style which suits the genre so well." - Carl Prekopp, Director

To listen on 29 October at 19.30 GMT, visit BBC Radio 3. After airing, the program will be available for one month on BBC Sounds.