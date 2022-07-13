HALF A SIXPENCE Comes to Kilworth House Theatre This Month

Half a Sixpence at Kilworth House Theatre runs from 19th July-28th August 2022. 'Half A Sixpence' is the delightful British musical comedy packed with exuberant choreography, a myriad of mirth, colourful costumes and show-stopping numbers including 'Flash, Bang, Wallop!', 'Money to Burn' and of course 'Half A Sixpence'.

Arthur Kipps, an orphan and over-worked draper's assistant at the turn of the last century, is a charming but ordinary young man who, along with his fellow apprentices, dreams of a better and more fulfilling world. When Kipps unexpectedly inherits a fortune that propels him into high society, it confuses everything he thought he knew about life. His childhood companion, Ann Pornick, watches with dismay as Arthur is made over in a new image by the beautiful and classy Helen Walsingham. Helen is always there with helpful hints on how Arthur could improve himself and make his life richer and more meaningful, if only he would believe in himself, and listen to her. Undoubtedly both young women love Arthur - but which of them should he listen to? With the help of his friends, Arthur learns that if you want to have the chance of living the right life, you need to make the right choices.

This new Award-winning stage version, inspired by HG Wells' semi-autobiographical book Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul, is a completely fresh adaptation for the modern age and a charming tale with a happy ending that will delight audiences both young and old!

Creatives:

Producer- Celia Mackay

Associate Producer- Adam Watkiss

Director/Choreographer- Nick Winston

Musical Director/Supervisor- Christopher Mundy

Sound Designer- Chris Whybrow

Lighting Designer- Jason Taylor

Set/Costume Designer- Philip Witcomb

Cast:

Dominic Sibanda- Arthur Kipps

Laura Baldwin- Ann Pornick

Sarah Goggin- Helen Walsingham

Matthew Woodyatt- Chitterlow

Penelope Woodman- Mrs Walsingham

Tom Pepper- James Walsingham

Catherine Digges- Aunt Susan/Lady Punnet

Kevin Brewis- Shalford/Bert/Foster

Will Carey- Sid Pornick

Tamara Morgan- Flo

Ruairidh McDonald- Buggins

Ross Harmon- Pierce

Billy Mahoney- Carshot/Maxwell

Tom Sterling- Cover Chitterlow/Shalford

Ensemble:

Jack Rose - Cover Arthur Kipps

Nathan Ryles

Zac Adlam

Callum Bell

Agustin Espinosa

Gabriela Gregorian

Meghan Peploe-Williams

Megan Louch- Associate Choreographer/ Dance Captain.

Janine Somcio

Charlotte Lovell

Millie Hood

Swings:

Rebecca French

Rhodri Watkins