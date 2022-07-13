HALF A SIXPENCE Comes to Kilworth House Theatre This Month
Performances run from 19th July-28th August 2022.
Half a Sixpence at Kilworth House Theatre runs from 19th July-28th August 2022. 'Half A Sixpence' is the delightful British musical comedy packed with exuberant choreography, a myriad of mirth, colourful costumes and show-stopping numbers including 'Flash, Bang, Wallop!', 'Money to Burn' and of course 'Half A Sixpence'.
Arthur Kipps, an orphan and over-worked draper's assistant at the turn of the last century, is a charming but ordinary young man who, along with his fellow apprentices, dreams of a better and more fulfilling world. When Kipps unexpectedly inherits a fortune that propels him into high society, it confuses everything he thought he knew about life. His childhood companion, Ann Pornick, watches with dismay as Arthur is made over in a new image by the beautiful and classy Helen Walsingham. Helen is always there with helpful hints on how Arthur could improve himself and make his life richer and more meaningful, if only he would believe in himself, and listen to her. Undoubtedly both young women love Arthur - but which of them should he listen to? With the help of his friends, Arthur learns that if you want to have the chance of living the right life, you need to make the right choices.
This new Award-winning stage version, inspired by HG Wells' semi-autobiographical book Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul, is a completely fresh adaptation for the modern age and a charming tale with a happy ending that will delight audiences both young and old!
Creatives:
Producer- Celia Mackay
Associate Producer- Adam Watkiss
Director/Choreographer- Nick Winston
Musical Director/Supervisor- Christopher Mundy
Sound Designer- Chris Whybrow
Lighting Designer- Jason Taylor
Set/Costume Designer- Philip Witcomb
Cast:
Dominic Sibanda- Arthur Kipps
Laura Baldwin- Ann Pornick
Sarah Goggin- Helen Walsingham
Matthew Woodyatt- Chitterlow
Penelope Woodman- Mrs Walsingham
Tom Pepper- James Walsingham
Catherine Digges- Aunt Susan/Lady Punnet
Kevin Brewis- Shalford/Bert/Foster
Will Carey- Sid Pornick
Tamara Morgan- Flo
Ruairidh McDonald- Buggins
Ross Harmon- Pierce
Billy Mahoney- Carshot/Maxwell
Tom Sterling- Cover Chitterlow/Shalford
Ensemble:
Jack Rose - Cover Arthur Kipps
Nathan Ryles
Zac Adlam
Callum Bell
Agustin Espinosa
Gabriela Gregorian
Meghan Peploe-Williams
Megan Louch- Associate Choreographer/ Dance Captain.
Janine Somcio
Charlotte Lovell
Millie Hood
Swings:
Rebecca French
Rhodri Watkins