H Club London Announce Pride 2019 Event Line-Up

h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) are pleased to announce their celebratory events for this year's London Pride 2019. The eclectic line-up includes entertainment, panel discussions and comedy from a host of queer activists and celebrity guests. With sponsorship from Absolut Vodka, guests will enjoy a free drink on arrival at each event. The events run from Thursday 27th June - Saturday 6th July, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

To launch this year's Pride events, h Club are partnering with Belgian artist Achraf Amiri who will design a Pride themed window for the front of the building. Belgium born with Moroccan heritage, he is a Creative Director and Illustrator, with a unique artistic and artisanal flair. Inspired by the world around him, Achraf Amiri always interprets his works with a self-reflection and a critical eye, and has been commissioned by renowned luxury brands and collaborated with a series of international organisations, fashion houses and publicists. The design will be revealed on Monday 1st July and be on display for a week.

At h Club, the wide-ranging entertainment on offer provides something for everyone to enjoy. Try your luck at the Drag Bingo Brunch with Timberlina (Saturday 29th June at 12PM), followed by a PRIDE music night (8PM). East London Life Drawing will be hosting a life drawing class (Sunday 30th June at 4pm) with trans sex worker Sue Gives a F**k, and the 'beating spleen of London's alternative cabaret' LipSinkers have created bespoke show I WAS THE BABY just for h Club (Tuesday 2nd July at 8.30PM), followed by Strip Light Productions' dazzling comedy night (Wednesday 3rd July at 7.30PM), with the line-up including Shappi Khorsandi and Stephen Bailey. Pride's Jubilee Variety Show (Friday 5th July at 8PM) is hosted by Michael Twaits, featuring Busty & Ginger, Channel No5 and many more amazing talents from the LGBT+ community, and promises to be a night to remember, and h Club will be hosting the VIP Official Pride After Party (Saturday 6th July), with Pussy Palace and Jack Maynard amongst the guests.

The panels and discussions provide an opportunity to engage with the themes at the heart of Pride Week. The Let's Talk about Diversity panel (Thursday 27th June 7.30PM), moderated by Linda Riley of DIVA Magazine explores diversity in all guises, with guests including Sinitta, Charlie Condou and Pride Co-Chair Alison Camps. 50 Years of LGBT/PRIDE (Monday 1st July at 7.30PM) is celebrated with a panel and discussion about Stonewall, legalities and HIV, with the panel including Brian Paddick, Heather and Jake Graff, Matthew Todd and Nneka Nwolko, and Dan Le Motte presents A History of Queer Soho (Thursday 3rd July 7.30pm), a discussion about the hidden queer history of Soho nights and the people who inhabited its spaces.

Whilst h Club events are often reserved for member's only, they will be partnering with DIVA Magazine to give away 175 free tickets to LGBTQ+ charities and communities. A hub for creatives in LA and London, h Club is full of people, idea and culture. The Pride week programming represents an on-going commitment to provide an eclectic mix of programming that caters to its diverse and ever-growing clientele.

Michael Berg, h Club said:

"Here at h Club we are proud to consider ourselves an ally of the LGBTQ community. We are immensely proud to support Pride as it reflects the diversity of our membership and our members programme. I believe our club contributes in providing an environment to inspire the next generation of LGBTQ creatives."





