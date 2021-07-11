Grimsby Ice Factory Will Be Transformed Into a Theatre

An ice factory in Grimsby is set to be remodeled and turned into a theatre, The Guardian reports.

"When you go in there, it's the size and the proportion of it, and the winding spiral staircases. It's like going into the Batcave or something like that. Suddenly, once you actually walk into it, that's when it catches your imagination," said Grimsby resident Graeme Bassett.

The ice factory, a Victorian building finished in 1901, is awaiting planning permission to be turned into a 1400-seat theatre. The venue will be used to host large-scale shows and conferences.

The remodeling and restoration of the building is part of a larger project that sees several factories, shops, and industrial buildings getting a facelift. This is in part thanks to the £90m Grimsby Town deal in 2018.

Bassett is secretary of the Great Grimsby Ice Factory Trust, an organization set up in 2010 to conserve the landmark.

At this time, there is no estimation on when the project will be completed.

