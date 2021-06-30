Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee Will Star In AN HOUR AND A HALF LATE At Theatre Royal Bath Next February

Peter Wilson, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Sam Julyan have announced that Olivier Award winners Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee will star in An Hour and a Half Late at Theatre Royal Bath from 16 - 22 February 2022 with plans to tour further. The devastatingly funny portrait of a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles and anarchy is by Gerald Sibleyras with Jean Dell and is adapted and directed by Belinda Lang.

"Down in deepest W9, there is no more mozzarella al pesto. The baked cod is history. What was a fish, now - just a few pathetic bones. A stilton put out to breathe this afternoon, has probably started to evolve".

Life seems good for Peter and Linda Travers. Home is a luxury riverside apartment. Their third child has finally moved out and they have more money than they know what to do with. They are just about to leave and meet friends to celebrate a lucrative business deal when Linda drops a bombshell - she's not going...

Actor, writer, presenter, comedian and two-time Olivier Award winner Griff Rhys Jones returns to Bath for the first time since the Moliere classic comedy, The Miser. He has previously been seen on stage as Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh's Oliver!, Toad in The National Theatre's The Wind in the Willows and in Feydeau's An Absolute Turkey.

Janie Dee is one of the UK's most versatile actors, the winner of Olivier Awards for Carousel, Comic Potential and Hello Dolly. Her recent credits include the Broadway hit Hand to God, Follies at The National Theatre, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in the Theatre Royal Bath's 2019 Summer Season.



