Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Comes to London's Bridewell Theatre in May

Sedos presents Green Day's American Idiot, the Tony Award-winning show based on their album of the same name, at the Bridewell Theatre for a strictly limited run from 4-14 May 2022.



This high-octane spectacle is jam-packed with songs everyone will know including Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Jesus of Suburbia and of course, American Idiot.



American Idiot tells the story of three disgruntled young men struggling to find meaning after the events of 9/11. When they flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths quickly diverge when Tunny enters the army, Will is called back home to his family, and Johnny falls in love.



Director Matt Bentley comments: "This show is going to surprise you. No matter how familiar you are with Green Day's music, you will recognise songs that have become iconic parts of our popular culture, and hopefully discover some new favourites, too.



"All this is wrapped in a story that encompasses a time when the world was changing every day. If the past two years have taught us anything, it's that living through historical events can be dangerous and unsettling. But we promise you'll have a great night out."



An energy-fuelled rock musical, American Idiot uses Billie Joe Armstrong's powerful lyrics to shine new light on the early part of the 21st Century and holds a mirror up to an America desperately trying to stay relevant as the world moves on.



In a departure from normal theatre seating, Sedos is offering standing tickets to this production - so you can dance along to your heart's content - at just £10 per ticket.