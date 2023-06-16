Greek Comedian George Zacharopoulous Takes His Audience Down The Rabbit Hole Of Delusion In WONDERLAND

Performances run Wednesday 2nd - Monday 28th August 2023.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Join acclaimed Greek comedian George Zacharopoulos as he takes his audience on a hilarious and head-spinning journey down the rabbit hole of fantasy and delusion in Wonderland.

Alice was smart, fun, resilient, beautiful and ambitious. She knew what she wanted and had no interest in playing games. George quickly fell head over heels. Could this be happy ever after, or was it all too good to be true? Strap in as George details the highs and lows of an increasingly turbulent relationship in this 'not so romantic' comedy.

George Zacharopoulos is a Greek comedian who moved to Newcastle Upon-Tyne at 18 to study Biochemistry. When he was done with university George decided lab life wasn't for him so, whilst playing poker for a living, he did his first comedy spot in a room above a pub on St Patrick's Day 2009.

Since then George has performed seven solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and firmly established himself on the UK and Australian festival circuits. He has been named 2023 International Comedian of The Year by The Comic's Lounge in Melbourne and was a finalist in the 2021 English Comedian of the Year competition. He regularly gigs at comedy clubs all over the UK and has supported Larry Dean, Chris McCausland, Luisa Omielan and Sophie Willan on their UK tours. He's also been supporting Jim Jeffries on his 2023 European tour and opened for T.J. Miller in London and Athens.

George's broadcast work includes appearances on Dave's The Comedy Guide To Life, BBC One's This Week and The One Show, BBC Radio 4's Unsafe Space and an acting role in Emma Sidi's Summer as part of Sky Arts Summer Shorts.

LISTINGS INFORMATION:

VENUE: 10Dome, Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh, EH8 9AL

DATES: Wednesday 2nd - Monday 28th August 2023 (no show Tuesday 15th August)

TIME: 8:30pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £13

BOX OFFICE: 0131 556 6550 / Click Here




