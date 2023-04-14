Grand National Legend Bob Champion Comes to Liverpool Next Week

With all eyes on Aintree there's the chance to hear from a Grand National legend when he pays a very special visit to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre next week.

Bob Champion will be at the historic Hanover Street theatre on Thursday 20 April in an unmissable night of conversation and live music.

An Evening with Bob Champion sees the former jump jockey talk about his amazing life and career with interviewer Andi Mac, while there will be the chance to pose your own questions during a special audience Q&A.

The event also features live music from brilliant guest artists Gaelic Gold, performing all your favourite Scottish and Irish hits.

Bob Champion was born into a hunting family and started riding at a young age. As a successful jockey he rode both in Britain and America. But at the height of his career, he was diagnosed with cancer, and throughout months of chemotherapy he was spurred on by the dream of winning the Grand National.

He went on to achieve that dream, romping home to victory at the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti in a thrilling race before cheering crowds at the famous Liverpool course - and millions of viewers all over the world.

Aldaniti had come back from a serious injury to take the title, and horse and rider's inspiring story of triumph over adversity was subsequently turned into the hit British film - Champions - based on Bob's book Champions Story and starring John Hurt as Bob and Aldaniti as himself.

Bob was also the subject of This is Your Life, and in 1982 was made an MBE. He later went on to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1983 he established the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, raising millions of pounds and supporting the Bob Champion Cancer Research Laboratory which forms part of the largest male-dedicated research facility in Europe. Aldaniti also played his part, helping raise £3 million through events including sponsored rides, while Bob was made a CBE in 2021 for services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

A legend in the racing world, since retiring from the saddle with more than 500 wins to his name, Bob has also developed an impressive portfolio of anecdotal tales and advice for any audience members during talks as a horse racing speaker.

Epstein Theatre manager Anthony Proctor says: "There's a reason the Grand National remains one of the most famous sporting events in the world, and with all eyes on Aintree this weekend, I'm proud we're able to host this fantastic night with a true Grand National legend.

"Bob Champion is a much-loved figure who has an amazing story of courage and endurance to share, and I know our audience will love hearing from him as well as having lots of their own questions."

The Epstein Theatre is managed by Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.