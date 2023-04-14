Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grand National Legend Bob Champion Comes to Liverpool Next Week

The event is on Thursday, 20 April.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Grand National Legend Bob Champion Comes to Liverpool Next Week

With all eyes on Aintree there's the chance to hear from a Grand National legend when he pays a very special visit to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre next week.

Bob Champion will be at the historic Hanover Street theatre on Thursday 20 April in an unmissable night of conversation and live music.

An Evening with Bob Champion sees the former jump jockey talk about his amazing life and career with interviewer Andi Mac, while there will be the chance to pose your own questions during a special audience Q&A.

The event also features live music from brilliant guest artists Gaelic Gold, performing all your favourite Scottish and Irish hits.

Bob Champion was born into a hunting family and started riding at a young age. As a successful jockey he rode both in Britain and America. But at the height of his career, he was diagnosed with cancer, and throughout months of chemotherapy he was spurred on by the dream of winning the Grand National.

He went on to achieve that dream, romping home to victory at the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti in a thrilling race before cheering crowds at the famous Liverpool course - and millions of viewers all over the world.

Aldaniti had come back from a serious injury to take the title, and horse and rider's inspiring story of triumph over adversity was subsequently turned into the hit British film - Champions - based on Bob's book Champions Story and starring John Hurt as Bob and Aldaniti as himself.

Bob was also the subject of This is Your Life, and in 1982 was made an MBE. He later went on to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 1983 he established the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, raising millions of pounds and supporting the Bob Champion Cancer Research Laboratory which forms part of the largest male-dedicated research facility in Europe. Aldaniti also played his part, helping raise £3 million through events including sponsored rides, while Bob was made a CBE in 2021 for services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

A legend in the racing world, since retiring from the saddle with more than 500 wins to his name, Bob has also developed an impressive portfolio of anecdotal tales and advice for any audience members during talks as a horse racing speaker.

Epstein Theatre manager Anthony Proctor says: "There's a reason the Grand National remains one of the most famous sporting events in the world, and with all eyes on Aintree this weekend, I'm proud we're able to host this fantastic night with a true Grand National legend.

"Bob Champion is a much-loved figure who has an amazing story of courage and endurance to share, and I know our audience will love hearing from him as well as having lots of their own questions."

The Epstein Theatre is managed by Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.




A Night At The Museum Awaits Music Fans in Warrington Photo
A Night At The Museum Awaits Music Fans in Warrington
Music fans are being offered a 'night at the museum' as part of a unique concert series that is developing in Warrington.
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes To The Other Palace Studio This June Photo
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes To The Other Palace Studio This June
Welcome to Weimar Berlin, but not as you know it. The brand new queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium comes to The Other Palace Studio this summer, celebrating and placing centre stage the lives of three iconic Jewish women: writers, political revolutionaries and artists.
THE VERY BEST OF TOMMY COOPER Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE VERY BEST OF TOMMY COOPER Will Embark on UK Tour
Back by public demand and brought to you by Daniel Taylor Productions Ltd, The Very Best of Tommy Cooper will be filling theatres throughout the country with fun, magic and laughter - all the way from Buxton to Basingstoke - and will even be entertaining crowds at the Glastonbury Festival this summer!
Cast Revealed For Emma Franklands GALATEA At Brighton Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For Emma Frankland's GALATEA At Brighton Festival
A vibrant and diverse cast of 14 LGBTQIA+ and Deaf performers will come together to perform Emma Frankland and Subira Joy's adaptation of John Lyly's early modern play Galatea at Brighton Festival, which was written in the 1580s and performed in front of Elizabeth I.

More Hot Stories For You


Shakespeare North Playhouse Celebrate Eurovision This SpringShakespeare North Playhouse Celebrate Eurovision This Spring
April 13, 2023

Glitter, costumes and flags at the ready, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is here! 
Photos: World Stage Premiere Of HAMNET Opens In The Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-AvonPhotos: World Stage Premiere Of HAMNET Opens In The Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon
April 13, 2023

Last night (Wednesday 12 April), the Royal Shakespeare Company and Neal Street Productions, in association with Hera Pictures, welcomed special guests to the world stage premiere of Hamnet, which opened its sold-out run in the newly restored Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. See photos from inside opening night!
THE EVERYWHERE BEAR Playing At Polka Theatre 27 May - 13 AugustTHE EVERYWHERE BEAR Playing At Polka Theatre 27 May - 13 August
April 13, 2023

The Everywhere Bear – a show for 3 – 7 year olds - will play at Polka Theatre from Saturday 27 May – Sunday 13 August. This captivating and beautiful story from best-selling author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Rebecca Cobb, springs to life with rhyme, original music and delightfully expressive puppets in Polka's fun and exciting stage adaptation, returning to the theatre after a hugely successful run in 2019.
Magical Coming Of Age Play IMRIE Opens At The Sherman Theatre Next MonthMagical Coming Of Age Play IMRIE Opens At The Sherman Theatre Next Month
April 13, 2023

Sherman Theatre and Frân Wen present Imrie a magical coming of age Welsh language play written by rising star of Welsh theatre Nia Morais and directed by Gethin Evans Running at Sherman Theatre 11 – 20 May and touring 23 May – 16 June.
Onjali Q. Rauf's THE HERO NEXT DOOR to Have World Premiere at the Dugdale Arts CentreOnjali Q. Rauf's THE HERO NEXT DOOR to Have World Premiere at the Dugdale Arts Centre
April 13, 2023

An exciting new play called The Hero Next Door by multi-award-winning author Onjali Q. Rauf MBE, will have its world premiere and press night on Friday 19 May at 7.30 at the Dugdale Arts Centre in Enfield, kicking off a six-week UK tour.
share