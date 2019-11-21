Grace Campbell's Will Embark on UK Tour Of Hit Show WHY I'M NEVER GOING INTO POLITICS

Tour de force, Grace Campbell survived a childhood in British politics, to become a critically acclaimed comedian, writer, filmmaker and activist. Storming the Edinburgh Fringe with a complete sell out run, she is about to embark on a national tour, kicking off in London at the Soho Theatre on 17th February 2020.

From a very young age, Grace has been taking on powerful men when she was growing up in and around Westminster, starting with her father Alastair Campbell and his ex-boss Tony Blair. Since then Grace has challenged the patriarchy with her feminist collective The Pink Protest. Now, she wants to have a friendly fight with the world she grew up in; politics.

In Grace's debut stand-up show, you can expect vagina jokes, why she thinks she caused Brexit, anecdotes of hanging out with Putin's kids, plus trying (and failing) to bring the Labour Party back together. Grace is refreshingly rude, laugh-out-loud funny and wildly outspoken.

As an activist, Grace co-founded the feminist collective, the Pink Protest, which has changed laws in the UK around period poverty and gender inequalities. Grace turned her hand to writing and producing, making her television debut on Channel 4's feminist prank show Riot Girls which starred comics Sophie Duker, Jen Wakefield and Cam Spence challenging British society's default sexism.

Serious about turning politics on its head, Grace currently has a scripted series in development with Cuba Pictures called Promises - a comedy drama about a family in which the mother is a prolific politician.

Grace and her father Alastair also host a podcast together called 'Football, Feminism, and Everything In Between' have enjoyed the company of high-caliber guests like Ed Miliband, Dame Kelly Holmes and Julia Gillard.

Grace is very active on Instagram and uses it as a platform to test and build her comedy profile. Grace is also about to launch her own all-female comedy night, The Disgraceful Club.

Tour Dates

Monday 17th - 18th Tuesday February 2020

London, Soho Theatre Downstairs

www.sohotheatre.com / 020 7478 0100

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Leicester, Leicester Comedy Festival

www.comedy-festival.co.uk/event/grace-campbell-why-im-never-going-into-politics/

Tuesday 25th February 2020

Brighton, Komedia Studio

www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/ / 01273 647100

Wednesday 26th February 2020

Maidenhead, Norden Farm Centre

www.norden.farm/ / 01628788997

Sunday 1st March 2020

Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatre

www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com/ 0117 902 0344

Tuesday 3rd March 2020

Cambridge, Junction

www.junction.co.uk/ / 01223 578 000

Sunday 8th March 2020

Edinburgh, Gilded Balloon Basement

www.gildedballoon.co.uk/programme/ / 0131 622 6552

Sunday 21st March 2020

Newcastle, The Stand

www.thestand.co.uk/newcastle/whats-on/ / 0191 300 9700

Tuesday 24th March 2020

Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

www.hydeparkbookclub.co.uk/ / 07984 449 361

Wednesday 25th March 2020

Salford, The Lowry

www.thelowry.com/ / 0343 208 6000

Thursday 26th March 2020

York, The Basement

www.thebasementyork.co.uk/ / 0871 902 5747





