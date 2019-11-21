Grace Campbell's Will Embark on UK Tour Of Hit Show WHY I'M NEVER GOING INTO POLITICS
Tour de force, Grace Campbell survived a childhood in British politics, to become a critically acclaimed comedian, writer, filmmaker and activist. Storming the Edinburgh Fringe with a complete sell out run, she is about to embark on a national tour, kicking off in London at the Soho Theatre on 17th February 2020.
From a very young age, Grace has been taking on powerful men when she was growing up in and around Westminster, starting with her father Alastair Campbell and his ex-boss Tony Blair. Since then Grace has challenged the patriarchy with her feminist collective The Pink Protest. Now, she wants to have a friendly fight with the world she grew up in; politics.
In Grace's debut stand-up show, you can expect vagina jokes, why she thinks she caused Brexit, anecdotes of hanging out with Putin's kids, plus trying (and failing) to bring the Labour Party back together. Grace is refreshingly rude, laugh-out-loud funny and wildly outspoken.
As an activist, Grace co-founded the feminist collective, the Pink Protest, which has changed laws in the UK around period poverty and gender inequalities. Grace turned her hand to writing and producing, making her television debut on Channel 4's feminist prank show Riot Girls which starred comics Sophie Duker, Jen Wakefield and Cam Spence challenging British society's default sexism.
Serious about turning politics on its head, Grace currently has a scripted series in development with Cuba Pictures called Promises - a comedy drama about a family in which the mother is a prolific politician.
Grace and her father Alastair also host a podcast together called 'Football, Feminism, and Everything In Between' have enjoyed the company of high-caliber guests like Ed Miliband, Dame Kelly Holmes and Julia Gillard.
Grace is very active on Instagram and uses it as a platform to test and build her comedy profile. Grace is also about to launch her own all-female comedy night, The Disgraceful Club.
Tour Dates
Monday 17th - 18th Tuesday February 2020
London, Soho Theatre Downstairs
www.sohotheatre.com / 020 7478 0100
Sunday 23rd February 2020
Leicester, Leicester Comedy Festival
www.comedy-festival.co.uk/event/grace-campbell-why-im-never-going-into-politics/
Tuesday 25th February 2020
Brighton, Komedia Studio
www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/ / 01273 647100
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Maidenhead, Norden Farm Centre
www.norden.farm/ / 01628788997
Sunday 1st March 2020
Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatre
www.tobaccofactorytheatres.com/ 0117 902 0344
Tuesday 3rd March 2020
Cambridge, Junction
www.junction.co.uk/ / 01223 578 000
Sunday 8th March 2020
Edinburgh, Gilded Balloon Basement
www.gildedballoon.co.uk/programme/ / 0131 622 6552
Sunday 21st March 2020
Newcastle, The Stand
www.thestand.co.uk/newcastle/whats-on/ / 0191 300 9700
Tuesday 24th March 2020
Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
www.hydeparkbookclub.co.uk/ / 07984 449 361
Wednesday 25th March 2020
Salford, The Lowry
www.thelowry.com/ / 0343 208 6000
Thursday 26th March 2020
York, The Basement
www.thebasementyork.co.uk/ / 0871 902 5747