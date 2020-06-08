George Mackay and Aimee Lou Wood Among Those Supporting UK Youth Theatres

With a star-studded line-up for their second series of interviews, Playbox Theatre's CHATTERBOX is giving young people and youth theatres the chance to interact directly with renowned artists and industry leaders. BAFTA nominated actor George MacKay (1917; Captain Fantastic), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education; Uncle Vanya, West End), a??a??pa?? Dìrísù (Gangs of London; The Huntsman: Winter's War), BAFTA's Breakthrough Brit Abubakar Salim (Assassin's Creed; Raised by Wolves), Olivier Award nominated Laura Wade (Posh, West End; Home I'm Darling, National Theatre) and the Shadow Culture Secretary Tracy Brabin, will all speak with Calum Finlay, Playbox Theatre Associate Artist.

Calum Finlay comments, After a really successful first series of CHATTERBOX, I'm absolutely thrilled to be partnering with youth theatres up and down the country so they can share these fantastic live and interactive interviews with their young people - for free! I hope these interviews will inspire young people in isolation, as well as introduce the fantastic work Playbox Theatre does to a wider audience.

George MacKay adds, I am thrilled to be a part of CHATTERBOX, and can't wait to dive into the learning.

As remote and online learning becomes the norm for school children, innovative and entertaining ways to educate children is of vital importance. Playbox Theatre will partner with youth theatres across the UK to co-stream this season of CHATTERBOX interviews live to their Facebook pages. Members of these youth theatres will also be given the exclusive opportunity to be one of only 100 people taking part in the interviews, pitching questions to, and directly engaging with the guests live. With more guests to be announced, all interviews will be available on-demand and free of charge following the live streams.

Youth theatres, schools or participation departments can sign up to co-stream the content and take part for free, simply register interest by emailing chatterboxpartners@gmail.com. From here they will be guided through the co-streaming set up and advised on how members can register to take part in the interview itself

All episodes from Series One of CHATTERBOX are available for free through the Playbox Theatre website, including interviews with Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey; Lovejoy), Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply; Bend It Like Beckham) and cast members from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jonathan Case and Jamie Ballard.

