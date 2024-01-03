Gecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 Project

From January 2024, Gecko will present their highly praised ‘Tell Your Story’ immersive workshops and more.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Gecko Theatre Will Offer Schools Workshops as Part of the Thomas Wolsey 550 Project

The award winning, Ipswich-based Gecko Theatre are working with the Thomas Wolsey 550 project to deliver schools workshops in the community. From January 2024, Gecko will present their highly praised ‘Tell Your Story’ immersive workshops, taster days for Key Stage 2 students, and empowering CPD sessions for teachers. These workshops are part of a 12-month schools programme delivered by the Wolsey 550 project, within their wider 18-month heritage and community engagement programme working with organisations across the town.

Paul Smethurst, Creative Engagement Producer at Gecko, comments, Gecko’s Creative Engagement programme invites us to delve into new worlds of connection, imagination and discovery via creativity and play. We aspire to nurture empathy and raise awareness through our unique style, breath, emotional physicality, and use of multiple languages. That is why we are so excited to be partnering with the Wolsey 550 project, which enables us to engage with the future generation of theatre makers and audiences, empowering students to share their stories and feelings around culture and heritage whilst developing new skills and a greater understanding of the world around them. It is an amazing opportunity for us to collaborate with our local primary schools and celebrate the diverse people and possibilities of our hometown.

Hannah Houghton, Education Coordinator for the Wolsey 550 Programme, added, We're delighted to be working with Gecko. Their workshops provide children with powerful tools to express themselves authentically through body and sound. Wolsey's success was aided by the opportunities that came his way; we're hoping these workshops will spark children’s imagination, build confidence, and enable participants to tell their own unique story: past, present and future.

The TW550 project was founded by Ipswich Central to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the birth of Thomas Wolsey in Ipswich, celebrating his inspiring story of social mobility. The project delivers on a number of levels, engaging people with the history of the town in creative ways, often for the first time. In collaboration with Gecko, the schools programme aims to improve children’s confidence and help them to tell their own stories.

As part of the ‘Tell Your Story’ workshops, children gain confidence to talk and think about themselves, and situate themselves in Ipswich and in the wider world. This is an excellent and exciting opportunity for children whose first language is not English to place themselves and their hometown in the world, and understand how their stories fit alongside stories of other Ipswich children.

It is TW550’s hope to be able to continue to deliver these workshops with Gecko, supported by businesses across the town, as the project develops. The first phase of the schools programme will end in July 2024.

The workshops are mainly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Gecko is currently touring its eighth theatre production, Kin, commissioned by the National Theatre, which focuses on the themes of migration, racism and family. Kin is inspired by Leah, Artistic Director Amit Lahav’s grandmother, who undertook an epic journey from Yemen to Palestine at the age of four to escape persecution.



