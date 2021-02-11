Gazebo Theatre Announces February Half Term Activity

For many towns and cities, the usual anticipation of the upcoming school holidays will not quite be the same this year. For the residents of Bilston, West Midlands however Gazebo Theatre are playing their part in making the holidays as fun as they may have been in previous years as the Bilston based charity will be making special deliveries to those who may be feeling lonely, isolated, overwhelmed, facing difficulties financially, or just in need of a pick me up - letting them know there are people there who care, with special activity packs for the whole family to enjoy!

The Half Term Activity packs contain a range of items including a wellbeing journal with mindful activities for all ages, exercise bands with lots of ideas of how to keep fit and healthy, Sunflower seeds and growing guide to allow participants to join in with Gazebo's Sunflower growing competition and a large assortment of family craft supplies amongst lots of other resources to connect families to year-round wellbeing tips and tricks. The contents of the packs have been sourced especially by the Gazebo Theatre team to ensure that they will appeal to a wide cross section of the community as well as supporting those areas of people's lives that have been most affected by lockdown.

Pamela Cole-Hudson, Gazebo Theatre Artistic Director said "Following on from the wellbeing packs we delivered in the run up to Christmas, as part of our Mindful Support project, we are thrilled to be able to provide these packs and a range of online activities for all the family to enjoy through the fantastic HeadStart programme. We know how challenging this period has been and we are proud to be doing all we can to try and support our community.'

HeadStart Wolverhampton is funded through the National Lottery Community Fund, and aims to support the emotional wellbeing of children and young people by giving them the skills they need to address the challenges of modern life. Gazebo are one of a team of local organisations commissioned by City of Wolverhampton Council to deliver frontline services to young people, parents, carers and families.

Throughout February half term and beyond the HeadStart team at Gazebo Theatre will also deliver a jampacked timetable of well-being activities online. The 'A Place To Be Me' programme delivers online fun, aimed at supporting emotional wellbeing, confidence, social interaction, creativity and addressing anxiety and isolation in 10-16 year olds across Bilston. This is in addition to dedicated sessions twice weekly for Parents and Carers looking for advice, support or just someone to talk to. Gazebo Theatre will also host a series of Webinars on an array of skills through until the end of March.

If you know someone who would benefit from support from the Gazebo Theatre team this Half Term, you should contact Gazebo by calling 07393 018 271 or email info@gazebotheatre.com.