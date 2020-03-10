Gaylene Gould To Host 4th Annual Tonic Awards

Tonic Theatre today announce Gaylene Gould as host of the 4th annual Tonic Awards, celebrating the achievements of game-changing women, projects and productions that redefine the role of women in theatre and the performing arts, both on and off stage. The 2020 Awards take place at The May Fair Theatre on Monday 23 March at 7pm.

Gaylene Gould said today, "There aren't many spaces dedicated to celebrating women in theatre, which makes the Tonic Awards all the more vital. I'm really looking forward to an evening centred around the amazing things that women are achieving in the industry, and shining a spotlight on the positive change that is being created."

Lucy Kerbel, Director of Tonic added, "The Tonic Awards are about celebrating those who are changing the face of theatre today. This year's awards will see an incredible breadth of talent being recognised, from a leading theatre academic to a smash-hit musical, each and every one of them playing a significant contribution in redefining the role of women in theatre and the performing arts."

Gaylene Gould is a creative director, writer, arts broadcaster for the BBC and Cultural Ambassador for London. For the past 25 years she has headed up major cultural institutions and projects for the BFI Southbank, the Arts Council, Toronto International Film Festival, The National Theatre, and the Bernie Grant Arts Centre amongst others. Her artistic projects have been commissioned by the Tate, the V&A, Moderna Museet in Sweden and BAM in NY. Her new company The Space To Come designs imaginative projects that bring people together in transformative ways.





