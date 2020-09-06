Gash Theatre Presents GASH THEATRE MAKES A THIRSTTRAP

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Gash Theatre Makes a ThirstTrap is premiering online from the 9th-12th September 2020.

We're punks. We're femme fatales. We're plastic bags, drifting through the wind, wanting to start again.

Gash Theatre Makes A ThirstTrapa'?, the debut project of Gash Theatre, is a theatrical film set in a house haunted by the ghosts of femininity. Using pop music, film tropes, drag, and burlesque, we explore the complexities of embracing our own sexualities in the current world. How does one make a feminist thirst trap?

This brand new work was made entirely in lockdown, and has the support of live artist Lucy McCormick and Lynne Kendrick, co-founder of Camden People's Theatre.

Gash Theatre is a theatre company made up of graduating MA Advanced Theatre Practice students at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. They're all about fusing theatre and film into trashy, glittery, organized chaos.

Gash Theatre Makes a ThirstTrap© is premiering online from the 9th-12th September 2020. Free tickets can be booked at https://makeathirsttrap.eventbrite.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You