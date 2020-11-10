Gash Theatre Premiers GASH THEATRE MAKES A THIRSTTRAP

Gash Theatre Makes a ThirstTrap© is screening online on 18/11 , 25/11 and 02/12 at 8pm.

Gash Theatre Makes A ThirstTrap, the debut project of Gash Theatre, is an immersive theatrical film set in a house haunted by the ghosts of femininity. Using pop music, film tropes, drag, and burlesque, they explore the complexities of embracing our own sexualities in the current world. How does one make a feminist thirst trap?

This brand new work was made entirely in lockdown, and has the support of live artist Lucy McCormick and Lynne Kendrick, co-founder of Camden People's Theatre.

Gash Theatre is a queer feminist collective that pushes the boundaries of genre in order to create compelling and subversive audio-visual, trashy, glittery, organised chaos. By deconstructing form and reconfiguring their own gender identities, they aim to make work that is critically provocative and self-aware; yet still makes you want to boogie.

Gash Theatre Makes a ThirstTrap© is screening online on 18/11 , 25/11 and 02/12 at 8pm. Free tickets can be booked at https://humpdayscreenings.eventbrite.co.uk

