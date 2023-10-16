Gary Murphy Celebrates The Guitar Greats At Waterside Arts In Sale

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Multi-talented guitarist and songwriter Gary Murphy is taking his acclaimed celebration of some of the world’s greatest guitarists to audiences across the Northwest this autumn.

The award-winning musician, himself regarded as one of the finest guitarists in the UK, brings Guitar Legends thrillingly to life, accompanied by the Gary Murphy Band and special guest vocalist Jade Thunder and features 100 years of guitar music in one electrifying night.

The show will visit Waterside Arts in Sale, Manchester on Thursday 26th October at 8pm.

Performed by Gary – who plays 20 signature instruments during the evening - and his multi-talented band, the story of guitar history gives an insight into the lives and songs of some of our best loved guitar legends including Chet Atkins, Hank Marvin, George Harrison, Brian May, Mark Knopfler, Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Lyndsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac, AC/DC’s Angus Young and many more.

Gary Murphy is one of the country’s finest guitarists and performs throughout the UK and Europe both as a solo artist and with the award-winning Gary Murphy Band. His performances offer a diverse style of guitar classics and his own material performed on both electric and acoustic instruments.

He has written several albums of original songs including the award-winning Here Comes the Rain and Dangerous and is currently a resident artist at Liverpool’s world-famous Cavern Club.

He is an ambassador of the International Guitar Festival of Great Britain and has worked with many musicians and singers including Albert Lee, Jan Akkerman, James Burton, Suzy Quatro, Mel C, Rick Vito (Fleetwood Mac), The Christians, China Crisis, Billy Kinsley (Liverpool Express), Mike Pender (The Searchers), Tony Crane (The Merseybeats), Flock Of Seagulls, Pete Wiley (Mighty Wah), Tony Christie, Liz McLarnon (Atomic Kitten), Gerry Marsden (The Pacemakers), Ray Ennis (The Swinging Blue Jeans) and Charlie Landsborough.

Gary Murphy says: “I’m very excited to be performing and touring my history of the guitar show, Guitar Legends.

“Guitar Legends gives an insight into the lives and work of the greatest guitarists of all time, featuring more than 100 years of guitar music in one electrifying night and all genres from jazz and blues to pop, rock ‘n’ roll and classical.

“The guitar is a unique instrument, and its popularity is as strong today as it was when it was first conceived over a century ago. Where music and production progresses in the future, who knows? But one thing is for certain – there will always be a guitar legend.”

Find out more about Gary Murphy on his website: https://garymurphy.rocks/



Recommended For You