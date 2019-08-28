GUTTED Will Tour in October 2019

Gutted, an Irish black comedy by Whitstable-based playwright Sharon Byrne, directed by Chris White, will tour to 15 UK venues between Thursday 3 and Wednesday 30 October 2019. Set in a 1980's Dublin fish-factory, Gutted explores the lives of three women, played by Eleanor Byrne, Niamh Finlay and Sarah Hosford, with dark humour and tenderness. This tour of Gutted comes after a successful run at The Marlowe, Canterbury in 2017 and the Edinburgh Festival in 2018.

Opening in Canterbury on Thursday 3 October 2019, Gutted will visit Aylesbury, Sudbury, Basildon, Hammersmith, Bromley, Watford, Crawley, Walthamstow, Deal, Hemel Hempstead, Maidstone, Guildford, Enfield and Clapham.

Sharon Byrne (Charlie's Wake, Finborough Theatre) draws on her Dublin upbringing to present the lives of three strong women working in a fish factory in the 1980's. Through comic monologue, the women give us a snapshot of the characters and challenges in their lives at the time. Exploring themes of family, trust, love and loss, Gutted touches on issues of domestic violence and abortion, which remain as relevant today as they were over 30 years ago.

Sharon Byrne explains: "Growing up close to a fish factory in Dublin, I was intrigued by the charismatic and resilient women who I'd see travelling to and from work there. They were tough, hard-working women, but they never stopped chatting and laughing. Life as a woman in Ireland still has its - often suppressed - challenges, and I felt compelled to raise awareness of these issues and help break the silence."

"An exhilarating experience and a wonderful life affirming play". Mark Everett, Former Director, The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury.

Director Chris White leads Soho Theatre's Writer's Lab and is an RSC Associate, directing a production of Henry IV at the Houses of Parliament and leading residencies and projects in China, India and the United States. Most recently he directed Booby's Bay by Henry Darke.



Gutted was discovered by The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury via their Roar! Writing programme. The show sold out and was the highest selling show at The Marlowe Studio in 2017. It went on to play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018. This production is made possible with the support of Arts Council England, Producer Vivienne Foster, writer Sharon Byrne, the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury and First Degree East.

Tour Listings:

Thursday 3 - Saturday 5 October 2019

The Marlowe Studio, The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS

Performance times: 8pm and a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets: £18 and £15 plus booking fee

Booking: 01227 787787 or https://marlowetheatre.com/whats-on/

Tuesday 8 October 2019

Second Space, The Waterside Theatre, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UG

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £17 and £10

Booking: 0844 8717607 or https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/gutted/aylesbury-waterside-second-space/

Wednesday 9 October 2019

The Quay Theatre, Quay Lane, Sudbury, CO10 2AN

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £14 and £13 plus booking fee

Booking: 01787 374745 or https://quaytheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873605900?_ga=2.149529906.524117709.1555491831-786854426.1555491831

Thursday 10 October 2019

The Mirren Studio, Towngate, Basildon, SS14 1DL

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets from £15 plus booking fee

Booking: 01268 205300 or https://towngatetheatre.co.uk/gutted/

Friday 11 October 2019

Irish Cultural Centre, Black's Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 9DT

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £12 / £10 concession

Booking: 0208 5638232 or https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/theatre-gutted/ EVENTBRITE

Saturday 12 October 2019

The Churchill Studio, Bromley, BR1 1HA

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £15 plus booking fee

Booking: 0203 2856000 or https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-gutted-bromley-2019

Monday 14 October 2019

The Pumphouse Theatre, Local Board Road, Watford, WD17 2JP

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £15

Booking: http://www.pumphouse.info/events/gutted-by-sharon-byrne/

Tuesday 15 October 2019

The Hawth Studio, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ

Performance time: 7.45pm

Tickets: £15 plus booking fee

Booking: 01293 553636 or https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/show/a86a010f-957b-e811-a956-c5c7172fc81d/gutted

Wednesday 16 October 2019

Maud, Hoe Street, Walthamstow, London, E17 4QH

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £15 and £12.50 plus booking fee

Booking: 020 8520 8636 or https://dice.fm/event/y83qp-gutted-16th-oct-mirth-marvel-and-maud-london-tickets?_branch_match_id=647051793182011322

Thursday 17 October 2019

Astor Community Theatre, Stanhope Road, Deal, CT14 6AB

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £15-£18

Booking: 01304 370220 or http://theastor.org/TheAstor.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=2727872

Friday 18 October 2019

Old Town Hall Theatre, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £15 / £13 / £10.50

Booking: 01422 228091

Saturday 19 October 2019

Exchange Studio at The Hazlitt Theatre, Earl Street, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1PL

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £16.50

Booking: 01622 758611 or https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre/show/58f3db19-4f5e-e911-a98d-fecea09cd070/gutted

Monday 21 October 2019

The Electric Theatre, Guildford, GU1 4SZ

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £17 and £15 plus booking fee

Booking: 01483 501200 or https://electric.theatre/shows/gutted-irish-black-comedy/'spektrix_bounce=true

Friday 25 October 2019

The Dugdale Studio Centre, London Road, Enfield, EN2 6DS

Performance time: 8pm

Tickets: £16.50

Booking: 0208 8076680 or https://www.dugdalecentre.co.uk/whats-on/gutted/

Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 October 2019

Omnibus Theatre, Clapham Common North Side, London, SW4 0QW

Performance time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £13 and £11

Booking: 0207 4984699





