GUTTED Will Tour in October 2019
Gutted, an Irish black comedy by Whitstable-based playwright Sharon Byrne, directed by Chris White, will tour to 15 UK venues between Thursday 3 and Wednesday 30 October 2019. Set in a 1980's Dublin fish-factory, Gutted explores the lives of three women, played by Eleanor Byrne, Niamh Finlay and Sarah Hosford, with dark humour and tenderness. This tour of Gutted comes after a successful run at The Marlowe, Canterbury in 2017 and the Edinburgh Festival in 2018.
Opening in Canterbury on Thursday 3 October 2019, Gutted will visit Aylesbury, Sudbury, Basildon, Hammersmith, Bromley, Watford, Crawley, Walthamstow, Deal, Hemel Hempstead, Maidstone, Guildford, Enfield and Clapham.
Sharon Byrne (Charlie's Wake, Finborough Theatre) draws on her Dublin upbringing to present the lives of three strong women working in a fish factory in the 1980's. Through comic monologue, the women give us a snapshot of the characters and challenges in their lives at the time. Exploring themes of family, trust, love and loss, Gutted touches on issues of domestic violence and abortion, which remain as relevant today as they were over 30 years ago.
Sharon Byrne explains: "Growing up close to a fish factory in Dublin, I was intrigued by the charismatic and resilient women who I'd see travelling to and from work there. They were tough, hard-working women, but they never stopped chatting and laughing. Life as a woman in Ireland still has its - often suppressed - challenges, and I felt compelled to raise awareness of these issues and help break the silence."
"An exhilarating experience and a wonderful life affirming play". Mark Everett, Former Director, The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury.
Director Chris White leads Soho Theatre's Writer's Lab and is an RSC Associate, directing a production of Henry IV at the Houses of Parliament and leading residencies and projects in China, India and the United States. Most recently he directed Booby's Bay by Henry Darke.
Gutted was discovered by The Marlowe Theatre Canterbury via their Roar! Writing programme. The show sold out and was the highest selling show at The Marlowe Studio in 2017. It went on to play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018. This production is made possible with the support of Arts Council England, Producer Vivienne Foster, writer Sharon Byrne, the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury and First Degree East.
Tour Listings:
Thursday 3 - Saturday 5 October 2019
The Marlowe Studio, The Friars, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2AS
Performance times: 8pm and a Saturday matinee at 3pm.
Tickets: £18 and £15 plus booking fee
Booking: 01227 787787 or https://marlowetheatre.com/whats-on/
Tuesday 8 October 2019
Second Space, The Waterside Theatre, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UG
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £17 and £10
Booking: 0844 8717607 or https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/gutted/aylesbury-waterside-second-space/
Wednesday 9 October 2019
The Quay Theatre, Quay Lane, Sudbury, CO10 2AN
Performance time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £14 and £13 plus booking fee
Booking: 01787 374745 or https://quaytheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873605900?_ga=2.149529906.524117709.1555491831-786854426.1555491831
Thursday 10 October 2019
The Mirren Studio, Towngate, Basildon, SS14 1DL
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets from £15 plus booking fee
Booking: 01268 205300 or https://towngatetheatre.co.uk/gutted/
Friday 11 October 2019
Irish Cultural Centre, Black's Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 9DT
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £12 / £10 concession
Booking: 0208 5638232 or https://irishculturalcentre.co.uk/event/theatre-gutted/ EVENTBRITE
Saturday 12 October 2019
The Churchill Studio, Bromley, BR1 1HA
Performance time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £15 plus booking fee
Booking: 0203 2856000 or https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-gutted-bromley-2019
Monday 14 October 2019
The Pumphouse Theatre, Local Board Road, Watford, WD17 2JP
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £15
Booking: http://www.pumphouse.info/events/gutted-by-sharon-byrne/
Tuesday 15 October 2019
The Hawth Studio, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ
Performance time: 7.45pm
Tickets: £15 plus booking fee
Booking: 01293 553636 or https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/show/a86a010f-957b-e811-a956-c5c7172fc81d/gutted
Wednesday 16 October 2019
Maud, Hoe Street, Walthamstow, London, E17 4QH
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £15 and £12.50 plus booking fee
Booking: 020 8520 8636 or https://dice.fm/event/y83qp-gutted-16th-oct-mirth-marvel-and-maud-london-tickets?_branch_match_id=647051793182011322
Thursday 17 October 2019
Astor Community Theatre, Stanhope Road, Deal, CT14 6AB
Performance time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £15-£18
Booking: 01304 370220 or http://theastor.org/TheAstor.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=2727872
Friday 18 October 2019
Old Town Hall Theatre, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £15 / £13 / £10.50
Booking: 01422 228091
Saturday 19 October 2019
Exchange Studio at The Hazlitt Theatre, Earl Street, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 1PL
Performance time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £16.50
Booking: 01622 758611 or https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre/show/58f3db19-4f5e-e911-a98d-fecea09cd070/gutted
Monday 21 October 2019
The Electric Theatre, Guildford, GU1 4SZ
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £17 and £15 plus booking fee
Booking: 01483 501200 or https://electric.theatre/shows/gutted-irish-black-comedy/'spektrix_bounce=true
Friday 25 October 2019
The Dugdale Studio Centre, London Road, Enfield, EN2 6DS
Performance time: 8pm
Tickets: £16.50
Booking: 0208 8076680 or https://www.dugdalecentre.co.uk/whats-on/gutted/
Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 October 2019
Omnibus Theatre, Clapham Common North Side, London, SW4 0QW
Performance time: 7.30pm
Tickets: £13 and £11
Booking: 0207 4984699