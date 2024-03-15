GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Returns To St Helens Theatre Royal This Easter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St Helens Theatre Royal has announced the return of their record-breaking Pantomime Goldilocks And The Three Bears, which opens next month for the Easter holidays.

The spectacular show from leading panto producers Regal Entertainments has proved to be ‘just right' and promises audiences an eye-popping production, madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus – including circus skills and stunts performed by cast members.

The panto premiered at St Helens Theatre Royal during Christmas 2021, breaking Box Office records with five-star reviews and then at its sister venue Liverpool's Epstein Theatre in 2022, again breaking records.

Goldilocks And The Three Bears will run for just over two weeks from Friday 29 March to Sunday 14 April 2024. Tickets are already selling fast and are priced from £18.

The full cast has been revealed as Ben Keith as The Ringmaster, Katy McKenna as Goldilocks, Conor Barrie as Baron Von Vippemall, Richard Aucott as Dame Gertie the hilarious Lewis Devine as Silly Billy.

The cast completes with Warren Donnelly as Daddy Bear, Hannah Riley as Mummy Bear and Ionica Adriana as Baby Bear,

Theatregoers are guaranteed “the greatest show on earth” when the circus comes to town. Regal Entertainments' magical pantomime, Goldilocks And The Three Bears promises to be just right with its mix of unbelievable circus tricks, madcap comedy capers, Regal's high production values, and a smash-hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to. Come along and join Goldilocks who, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner!

The creative team includes producer and director Chantelle Nolan, musical supervisor Callum Clarke, choreography by Nazene Langfield.

Chantelle Nolan, producer and director said: “This is a relatively new production for Regal Entertainments, but its broken Box Office records on both occasions it's been performed. We always knew there was something special about Goldilocks And The Three Bears. Audiences totally embraced the new storyline with its exciting and fun circus theme – it's a perfect title for Easter and I know that family audiences will continue to love the show.”