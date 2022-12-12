GOLDBERG VARIATIONS Comes to Leeds in March 2023

As part of their spring 2023 tour Sweden's Andersson Dance and Scottish Ensemble bring Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to Leeds for the first time on Thursday 9 March.

In this dazzlingly inventive performance, eleven musicians and five dancers perform as one in a unique reimagining of J.S. Bach's famous masterpiece adding a fresh visual dimension to this revered work. Fusing music and movement to profound and joyous effect, Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia shows off its humour, humanity and beauty in an entirely new way.

This classical masterpiece, reworked for dance and live musicians, wowed critics and audiences on a successful seven-year worldwide tour from London to Washington DC, Shanghai to Sweden. Now it returns for a tour across Scotland and The Netherlands and a one-off performance in Northern Ballet's Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre.

Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia is presented by Northern Ballet as part of celebrating LEEDS 2023.