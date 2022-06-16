GIVE ME THE SUN Comes To Southwark From Award Winning Playwright & Pioneer Of Tehran Underground Theatre Movement

Written by award-winning playwright Mamet Leigh, a pioneer of the Tehran Underground Theatre Movement, Give Me The Sun addresses the complexity of finding your place in a new country and how different that can be for each person. This beautiful and compelling new play opens at the Blue Elephant Theatre.

Bashir and Baba live in a council house in London. Baba, once a doctor in Egypt, now works in Tesco. His son Bashir plays basketball with his friends and wonders what his home country was like and what has happened since the Arab Spring.

Give Me the Sun stars Aso Sherabayani as Baba (The Swimmers, Working Title Films and Netflix; Name Me Lawand, Pulse Films Productions; The Syrian Baker) and Joseph Samimi as Bashir (Borders, Junction Theatre; The Merchant of Venice, To The Elephant; Wonder Winterland, Soho Theatre). Directed by Majid Mehdizadeh, also known as Luke Jerdy (Y'MAM - Young Man's Angry Movements, Soho Theatre; Hollyoaks, Channel 4; War Horse, National Theatre), the show explores the complexities of a family dynamic after having fled Egypt and the consequences of re-settling in the UK.

Director Majid Mehdizadeh comments, Identity is the most important idea of the play. Delving into your past to help find your future. Baba encompasses the challenges all immigrants face. Give Me the Sun carefully deconstructs a father/son relationship after a simple question changes everything. 'Why did we come to the UK?' provides the backdrop for an evening of soul-searching and discoveries that threaten to unravel the very foundations of Baba and Bashir's lives together. It is incredibly exciting to be able to see the show come to life on stage.

At its core, Give Me The Sun explores what happens when too much is left unsaid within a seemingly perfect father-son relationship. It unpicks the ramifications of immigration as they persist well into the second generation. Audiences will see how these intergenerational dynamics are tested as Baba and Bashir's relationship unravels to reveal grief, loss and loneliness, and ultimately sheds light on the complexity of finding your place in a new country.

